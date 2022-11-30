CHRISTMAS is just a few weeks away and surely this is the time to renew friendships and try to cement new ones.
In a time of mortgage stress, cost of living increases and rising interest rates, we have to stop and appreciate the wonderful country that we live in.
I think that 90 per cent of the world's population would love to live and work in our lovely Central Tablelands.
Please keep in touch with friends. Life is too short not to.
ENOUGH of the early Christmas messages and on to a farmer's reality check:
THE huge floods across much of our state have caused loss of lives, homes, livestock and crops, and old-timers' memories of higher ground for animal safety have been invaluable.
Rivers and streams have suffered much erosion and soil erosion that our district suffered in the flood years of the 1950s is still obvious in places.
Much of the damage was repaired by bulldozers owned by Arthur and Jim Bowie with some drivers remembered being Bill Bonfield and Brian Tobin.
THE import of electric vehicles continues to gather momentum, with one of the latest being sold as a BYD fully electric plug-in.
The BYD stands for Build Your Dreams.
We all appreciate the quiet lawn mowers and 18-volt hand tools.
In the wool industry, we still have the urgent need for hard working shearers and the day must come when a robot-operated laser will shear wrinkle free sheep that are restrained in a holding device.
Recently advertised mobs of Glendemar blood ewes, unmulesed, no wrinkles, 120 per cent lambing, shorn every six months for 3kg of 18.5-micron each time are a perfect example of genuine modern merinos.
Some modern shearers will nudge 300 per day in them and maybe gross $1500 per day (and earn every cent).
I RAISE my cap to Jason Turnbull, who drove three winners at Parkes trots last Friday night.
While we're at the trots, I notice that five-year-old Jilliby Nitro is entered for the first heats of this year's Inter Dominion at Ballarat.
He was a handsome, black two-year-old when he won the Bathurst Gold Crown and was injured as a three-year-old and missed 1.5 years of his racing career.
He deserves success at this years Group One carnival.
THE re-opening of the Perthville Community Hall will be performed by Bathurst Regional Council's mayor Robert Taylor at 6 pm on Thursday, December 8.
The re-opening will precede lots of family entertainment, Christmas carols, musicians, children's duets and, of course, a visit by Santa.
Please bring your own finger food and non-alcoholic drinks. Contact phone is 6337 2827.
While Mayor Taylor is at the hall, we should all thank him and his council for once again putting up the beautiful Christmas Tree in Kings Parade in central Bathurst.
We will each celebrate the birth of Christ in our own way, and a public Christmas tree is a special part of the season.
THE Australian wool market in week 21 saw a gain of 24ac/kg or 1.95 per cent.
There was an offering of 31,822 bales, of which 91.9 per cent clearance.
In a very small selection of quality superfines, some of these lots were extreme selling up to 100ac dearer than last week.
These wools continue to be chased by Indian and European companies.
Chinese buying continues to be subdued as their domestic market is still weak, whereas the broader merinos were heading in that direction as there was wind of some uniform orders.
The forced COVID lockdowns are still having a detrimental impact in that country.
Week 22 has an early estimated offering of 38,000 bales.
