Western Advocate

A time of year to stop, appreciate and remember how lucky we are | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
December 1 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicely bred Commercial Angus Bulls waiting for buyers.

CHRISTMAS is just a few weeks away and surely this is the time to renew friendships and try to cement new ones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.