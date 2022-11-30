HE'S only played a few games of cricket in his life but Theo Lyle has already achieved something many bowlers won't ever get to experience.
The City Colts White under 11s player bagged a rare double hat-trick in his team's match against Scots All Saints College Red at McKibbin Oval, giving him a very special cricketing memory after only a handful of matches to his name.
Lyle, 10, picked up four straight wickets in as many balls - all of those being clean bowled in almost identical fashion.
The Colts bowler picked up his double hat trick against two of his friends, who swapped ends with each dismissal.
It's a magical moment for Lyle after he was keen to give a new sport a shot this summer.
"It's my first year of cricket. I played rugby league before this year. I got into cricket after playing it in the backyard with my dad," he said.
"Then there was a friend who told me about the cricket team he played for."
Lyle's efforts with the ball proved to be a match-winning effort for Colts.
They would end the game on 151 runs from their 20 overs to narrowly see off SASC, who would finish the game with 136.
It flipped around the result between the two teams from when they met earlier in the season.
Theo's proud father, James, said the double hat-trick adds to what has already been an enjoyable introduction to cricket for his son.
"Even two wickets in a row is really impressive, and after that I was thinking 'I wonder if he can get the hat-trick'? But four in row is amazing. I'm a little jealous," he laughed.
"He was always interested in cricket. We just wanted to space things out with the kids and not get them into everything all at once. It started with us mucking around in the backyard and watching on the tele before this.
"He's got a great little group of friends in this team. It's all about that social aspect. That's the biggest thing for them."
Theo picked up another wicket in the game to finish his day with 5-42.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.