SOME of the region's year 11 students got their hands dirty by putting their skills to the test during the Worldskills Australia regional competition, with the winners earning a spot in the nationals team.
The Worldskills competition provides vocational education and training (VET) students with an opportunity to put the skills they've learnt during their VET courses into practise, and gives them an incentive for their studies.
Each competition is divided into regions, and students from around the Western NSW area went to Kelso High Campus to participate.
Event organiser Kristy Milligan said the competition is a great way for the students to showcase their talents.
"It's a chance for kids to excel and compete against everyone else," she said.
"Within their VET category they do their HSC and do their course and they walk away with a qualification, but this gives them a chance to show not only themselves but everyone else how well they're going."
While there's a wide range of VET courses on offer in NSW, the categories showcased in each region differ depending on how many students are studying them.
The competition held at Kelso High featured three categories; carpentry, metal and engineering, and retail.
To be eligible, the students need to be studying a VET course and in Year 11 for the regional competition, and then in Year 12 the following year to participate in the nationals team.
Students must also still be enrolled in school.
Kelso High student Anthony Allen participated in the metal and engineering category, where he had to make a bench vice out of the materials provided.
"There's a set of plans and you go off that," he said.
"You sort of just make your own method and go off the dimensions."
Anthony said he was a bit nervous because he really wants to win, but said he enjoys working with his hands and plans to pursue a job in the metal and engineering field when he leaves school.
Meanwhile, Kelso High student Chloe Lund put her retail skills to the test in her category, creating a visual merchandising display and participating in a role-play where she had to help a customer.
Chloe said she finds the hands-on approach to learning very beneficial, especially as she intends to work in the retail industry in the future.
"I definitely would like to work in the retail industry," she said.
"That's why I picked retail as one of my subjects because you get to interact with a heap of different customers and get to know everyone."
The winners for each category will make the trip to Melbourne in August 2023 to compete in the nationals team.
