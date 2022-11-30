Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Angela Smith encourages females to join in Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's women's round

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 30 2022 - 12:33pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Smith says she's been thrown for six by the support she's received from the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

WHEN Angela Smith first decided to train for triathlon she thought it would be a way to help her through a tough time - little did she know she would fall in love with the sport and be embraced by a supportive community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.