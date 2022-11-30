WHEN Angela Smith first decided to train for triathlon she thought it would be a way to help her through a tough time - little did she know she would fall in love with the sport and be embraced by a supportive community.
It's why Smith now can't wait to be part of this Sunday's Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's annual women's round.
She knows that no matter how long it takes her to reach the finish line, there will be cheers and high-fives and encouragement the whole way.
"I hadn't even really thought about it as a social group or a supportive group, I always just thought it was an individual sport," Smith said.
"It's actually thrown me for a six to know that everyone is there to help you and support you no matter what issues or concerns you have.
"Some of the girls took me under their wing to help me cycle - it just threw me to be truthful."
While she had contemplated triathlon previously, Smith finally decided to get involved via the program Cityfit offers to help prepare people for the women's round.
The 43-year-old hadn't done much swimming since her school days and while she'd enjoyed running, Smith had not done much since "COVID hit and that all just fell off the wagon".
"I had a pretty rough year this year and I just needed to refocus on something. Cityfit put this program up and I went 'Okay, this is what I need to do, I need to connect to something'," Smith said.
"I actually fell in love with it.
"Particularly with the swimming, I just fell back in love with it and the support that was around it all was great.
"I'd been thinking about it for years, and I thought 'Stuff it, I need to make this new circle of friends'. It's not about winning, it's about getting out there and having a go."
Last Sunday Smith contested her first triathlon, taking on the Wallabies short course 300 metres swim, 16 kilometre cycle, 2.5km run.
She did so in order to help prepare her for the women's round and while very nervous before getting into the pool, by the time she reached the finish line the nerves were gone.
Instead there was a feeling of pride - she placed fourth in a time of 56:31- and of being supported.
"I was swimming with Anna [Blackie] and the girls through the week and they said it would be good to enter and see what I was up for, because that was what I was getting really anxious about, the not knowing what to expect," Smith said.
"Even on the day I was very anxious and my stomach was in my throat, but it's nice I know now what to expect this weekend.
"My husband was down there and he said just everyone coming up to him and my daughter to introduce themselves and seeing who they were there for, there was just a really family atmosphere.
"I can't even explain to people that feeling not only that you finished and achieved something for yourself, but that everyone is high-fiving you and cheering you on during the run leg when you are trying to push yourself up that hill."
Now that Smith has done that first race, she's planning to do more than just this Sunday's women's round.
She's also encouraging more women to give the sport a try.
"Just give it a crack, you are not going to to lose anything getting out there and doing something physical in the first place and I've met so many wonderful people," she said.
"It's just inspiring for not only myself, but my entire family. For them to see me achieve little steps at a time, my husband is my biggest fan.
"I've now pencilled in the [December] 18th and Australia Day, I've pencilled them all into my diary."
The race will start at 9am Sunday morning and it has free entry.
Morning tea will be provided by the CWA and there will be raffles conducted to raise money for the Bathurst Women's and Children's Refuge.
