MISSING out on selection in a state basketball team when she didn't even know what a state team was - it may sound odd, but that is what led Nancy Haslop on a path to Basketball NSW life membership.
After more than 50 years of involvement with the sport, Haslop was shocked last Saturday when presented with life membership on the same evening Basketball NSW held its hall of fame dinner.
"I was totally surprised, like I thought you had to do something really special," Haslop said.
While Haslop might not feel like she's done anything 'really special', the countless hours that she has given to the sport as a coach and administrator most certainly tick that box.
Haslop has coached New South Wales country and state teams and early on she was one of first female mentors nationwide to be involved at such a level.
She has been involved in development programs, worked as development officer, went to America on a coaching exchange and spent 17 years with the Western Region Academy of Sport.
That she was nominated for life membership by Lorraine Landon - someone who has been elevated to hold Legend status in the Basketball NSW Hall of Fame - highlights that Haslop is deserving.
"She is a legend GOAT [greatest of all time] I reckon," Haslop said of Landon.
"We go back a long way, we played against each other in the early 70s. She general manager of the [Sydney] Kings, she was general manager of Basketball Australia, she ran Bankstown basketball for years, she just ran the women's World Cup that was on in Sydney.
"She's done a hundred thousand things, all at the top level. She'd be, not even arguably I don't think, the best sports administrator, female for sure, in Australia."
It was in the days before Haslop met Landon, back when she was at school in Lithgow, that she began her long association with basketball.
It was in 1966.
"My friends who I went to school with were into sport and I wasn't into any sport. They got a team together for the state championships and said 'Do you want to come because we don't have enough people?'," Haslop said.
"I'd only just started playing and I said 'Yeah what goes?' They said that we go away to Sydney.
"We played at North Sydney Boys High School because there were probably only half a dozen basketball stadiums in Sydney at the time.
"We played a couple of games Saturday and on Sunday morning at 8am we played the Canberra team as they played as part of New South Wales at the time.
"I don't remember who won, but it was a one-point game and I scored 59 points."
After those state titles a New South Wales team was named. Six members of the Canberra team made the cut, but neither Haslop or her school-mates got the nod.
Initially Haslop, one of two talls in her side, didn't see what all the fuss was about when she missed out.
She soon came to realise why her friends felt she'd been robbed.
I had no idea what the state team was, I literally had no idea as I'd just rolled up to fill in.- Nancy Haslop
"I said 'What's the state team?', I had no idea what the state team was, I literally had no idea as I'd just rolled up to fill in. I had no idea what it was all about," she said.
"A few months later I found out what a state team was and what I had missed out on. I thought 'That's not very nice they did that to me'.
"That first team I didn't make was the very first under 18s state team for girls."
It was something that was to define Haslop. Not only did she go on to make the open state side in 1971, but it gave her the drive to see fair and equal selection criteria.
She's written plenty of policies, especially during her time at WRAS as its executive officer.
"I became serious about selections and I'm still working on selections at the moment," Haslop said.
"I've always said that selectors are never wrong, it's how people react to not being selected.
"If you miss out you can say 'Well they should've picked me so now I'm going to play table tennis, I'm not playing basketball anymore because I didn't get picked.' In that case the selectors definitely made the right decision because they weren't that committed.
"Or people can say 'I'm going to prove buggers' wrong."
Haslop is proud that she has proved people wrong after being overlooked all those years ago. She was one of those athletes who drew motivation from disappointment.
"I can honestly say if I made that team I think I would've gone and played something else," she said.
"I would've though I've done that, it would've been 'I tried basketball and it was really good, I made the state team and I got to another state and played'.
"It [missing selection] gave me I guess the hunger to hang around."
Getting the nod to be involved an American coaching exchange after being turned down more than once was also a big step for Haslop.
She worked with staff from the Indiana Pacers NBA outfit and with Purdue and Ball State Universities.
Haslop even moved to America to live and coach high school basketball for a season.
"I've had heaps of opportunities," she said.
"I've made a living from coaching, doing what you love. Not a lot of people do what they love every day to make a living."
Currently Haslop serves on Basketball NSW committees, while she's recently taken on the role as chair of Bathurst Basketball.
She's keen to see the sport grow in Bathurst.
"We've got some really good people on the board at the moment that are highly skilled, they're business people, double-degreed and now how organisations are supposed to work," she said.
"We went from having a board of five to now have a board of eight and also 26 committee underneath the board, so things will take off.
"We're trying to build things back up."
Given what the Basketball NSW life member has already achieved, no doubt Bathurst Basketball is in good hands.
