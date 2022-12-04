Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

The flooded HopeCare storage facility has begun significant clean-up efforts

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:12am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OVER two weeks have passed since major flooding ravaged the city of Bathurst, and swept through the doors of the HopeCare storage facility house, destroying supplies and damaging its foundations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.