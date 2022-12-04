OVER two weeks have passed since major flooding ravaged the city of Bathurst, and swept through the doors of the HopeCare storage facility house, destroying supplies and damaging its foundations.
Flood waters peaked at 6.64 metres on Monday, November 14, which resulted in the storage facility becoming inundated.
Despite more than a fortnight passing since the flooding, the storage facility isn't any closer to having the answer as to whether it will ever reopen.
"It's hard to say what will happen here," operations and welfare services manager of HopeCare Bathurst Elliot Redwin said.
"What we do know is that whatever does happen here, there is a significant amount of work that needs to take place before we can use it again.
"That work will take some time and we will probably be having to look at an alternative ... we'll probably have to look for some kind of lease arrangement to do our sorting in the future, so we will cross that bridge when we come to it."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
One bridge that Mr Redwin is hoping not to have to cross, is the possibility of the facility being deemed fully unsalvageable and having to be demolished as a result.
"It's a possibility, it just depends on what the insurance people come through and say what their assessment of it is," he said.
"I guess we will just have to wait and let those processes take place but I think even if we do fix it up, the time that that is going to take, I think it could be a minimum of 12 months that we're not in this building."
In the meantime, HopeCare have been able to secure a temporary storage facility.
"Being displaced, there's difficulties around that but ... we're pretty flexible and with a bit of help from local businesses within the community, we're getting it done," Mr Redwin said.
"We're back up and running now which is good.
"We're in a temporary facility which Carter Property Group helped us out with so we've got our sorting back up and running."
The flooding of the facility destroyed food, clothing and bedding supplies which the facility provides to some of the city's most vulnerable people.
These items are supplied through HopeCare affiliated businesses including The Bargain Centre and The Junktion, as well as the HopeCare cafe and pantry service.
'The Bargain Centre opened back up for donations again last week," Mr Redwin said.
Since reopening for the acceptance of donations, HopeCare has been inundated with generosity from the community.
"We've had one of the busiest weeks that The Junktion has had in a long time, so that just goes to show that people are out there doing business with us," Mr Redwin said.
"We've had donations from our usual people who have helped us to replenish our food stock."
Following the flooding, the damaged goods were piled in front of the house, which left HopeCare volunteers with a massive job on their hands; beginning the big clean-up.
This clean-up has seen significant improvements to the state of the facility.
"We managed to recover pretty well," Mr Redwin said.
"The RFS came down here to help us clean out a bit."
These clean-ups included the removal of unusable donated items, as well as removing the mouldy, sodden carpet, and power hosing the interior of the building.
Despite incurring significant damage, and having to set aside lengthy periods of time to assist in recovery processes, HopeCare is still managing to find the time to assist others in need.
"It's a crazy time of year for us at the moment, we've got the Christmas Care Appeal that we started packing for today, we had the birthday party, so a bit went into that, it's also the busiest time of year for our shops," Mr Redwin said.
"And with the other floods happening we have our food trucks running way more than they usually would and so there has been so much going on."
Mr Redwin said that he was extremely thankful for all of the support HopeCare had received throughout the clean-up process.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.