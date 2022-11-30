ONE of the best hockey moments in his life - that's how Oliver Bestwick describes being joint captain of the Ciriello Coaching Academy side to a thrilling 3-1 shootout victory against a powerful Malaysian outfit in Perth.
He joined his team-mates in cheering and hugging then belting out a victory chant, then the 16-year-old got to lay his hands on the Gryphon Cup.
The Hockey Western Australian tournament not only exposed the Bathurst talent to the best level hockey he'd ever experienced, but left him with a gold medal around his neck.
"It's probably one of the most special ones, if not the best one I've had in my life," Bestwick said of the experience.
"The shootout was crazy, it was silent for a moment while the ball went into the goal with that last shot, but then it clicked and we all ran on to celebrate. Then we all huddled up and did a chant."
While Bestwick has played club hockey both in Sydney and for St Pat's men's Central West Premier League Hockey side and represented Bathurst, the Western Region Academy of Sport and New South Wales, the Gryphon Cup was a new experience.
He played at the invitational tournament as captain of the Ciriello's Coaching Academy team.
"I had to put in a video so I could be selected to go to the team trial and I got selected in that and went on to be in the team," Bestwick explained.
"That was one of the first teams I'd captained, I'd captained a couple of Bathurst teams but that was about it. It was a good surprise and nice that the boys supported that decision.
"I was with some of the younger kids helping them try and get involved a bit more, I was roomed with one of the younger kids as well.
"It was good, most of the boys look up to you, it's good just to get an insight on what the coaches and managers want you to do in a game."
The Ciriello's Coaching Academy team drew on players from New South Wales, ACT, Victoria and South Australia.
Bestwick and his team-mates, who included Wallerawang's Kade Anderson, had limited preparation before heading to the cup.
As a whole squad they'd only spent one compulsory two-day training camp together. But once they united in Perth, the academy players quickly gelled.
"We had a couple of training sessions when we got over there on a different pitch to get to know each other a bit more and we did a team bonding thing with laser tag and bowling," Bestwick said.
"Something must've clicked there because we started to come way closer together."
Anderson played in the back line for the side and Bestwick as a defensive midfielder.
Both spent time as captain during the tournament with Anderson given the honour in the grand final.
Bestwick said Anderson had a good tournament and he was impressed by the standard of hockey their rivals produced.
"There were two Malaysian teams, one was their national school sports team and the other was the Penang Hornets. Then there were two Singapore teams, they were similar school teams," Bestwick said.
"It was way different, the standard was much higher, particularly against the Malaysian teams.
"Because they have been playing together for so long, they'd already learned how to bond as a team and the speed was completely different from state level, it was way quicker."
Bestwick's side played eight round robin games and after winning all but one of those - bettered by 2-1 the Malaysian schoolboys - they advanced to the gold medal match.
Their rivals for the decider were the same Malaysian side which had beaten them earlier in the tournament.
While down 1-0, the academy side had things locked up at full-time then went on to the tense shoot-out.
"We played the game and it was 1-all and after that we did a coin toss and they just decided to do a penalty shootout straight away," Bestwick said.
"I was the last one on the list to take one, but luckily we scored the winner before I had to go. I was sitting there shaking in my boots."
It was a slap shot which found the bottom left corner of the net that clinched the win.
Though that moment was the definite highlight, it wasn't the only one.
"We got to go through the Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos changerooms and have a look around and we had to get up early one morning to watch the Kookaburras train," he said.
"We got to speak to Chris Ciriello and all the others. It was completely different to what you see on video, the work rate and intensity is different."
