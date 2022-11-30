Western Advocate
Oliver Bestwick and Kade Anderson win the Gryphon Cup in a penalty shootout thriller

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 1 2022 - 3:07pm, first published November 30 2022 - 4:30pm
Oliver Bestwick captained the Ciriello Coaching Academy side to victory in the Gryphon Cup. Picture supplied

ONE of the best hockey moments in his life - that's how Oliver Bestwick describes being joint captain of the Ciriello Coaching Academy side to a thrilling 3-1 shootout victory against a powerful Malaysian outfit in Perth.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

