Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway has admitted there is "a lot of work to do" to fix the Central West's battered road network ahead of a challenging summer.
Mr Farraway was part of a group of five of Nationals ministers in Dubbo on Tuesday, November 29, to unveil a blueprint for regional NSW.
While roads didn't feature in the four-pillar vision of healthcare, education, communities and places and regional housing, the Central Western Daily still managed to pose some questions to the minister.
Three consecutive La Ninas have put massive strain on both local and state government managed roads.
Throw in unprecedented flooding and it's no longer just potholes that are causing headaches with roads such as Four Mile Creek and the Duke of Wellington Bridge literally falling away.
Announced to combat the surging costs of road repairs was the emergency pothole fund. On Monday, it was revealed that Central West LGAs would receive a combined $5.3 million, including $797,455 for Cabonne.
A 200-strong road crew has also been deployed across the region to assist council workers before moving onto state road projects.
Mr Farraway said his focus was in the immediate future, citing a need to get roads repaired in order to handle holiday and harvest traffic.
"What's important [to note] is we've had unprecedented rain and flooding events that have really hit the Central West hard, in particular Cabonne," Mr Farraway said.
"I've always said, from the first day of summer we needed to make sure councils had that extra cash in the bank so that they can plan how they respond to potholes, how they respond to their local council-managed road network and they now have that.
"There are a couple of challenges in front of us, number one is a wet summer. The Bureau of Meteorology has been pretty clear that we have that coming.
"We have harvest as well and we need to manage the fact we'll have more heavy vehicles on the road. We have Christmas and summer holidays fast approaching so we need to make sure that our road network is safe and potholes are filled."
When asked what the long-term plan to fix the region's roads was, Mr Farraway pointed to disaster funding arrangements to assist councils but said the state-managed Mitchell and Newell Highways needed further work.
"Multiple, if not the majority of, councils in regional NSW are subject to one if not multiple disaster relief recovery funding arrangements from the commonwealth," he said.
"The funding flows once those LGAs are declared, they then flow through Resilience NSW and Transport for NSW. The point I make is there is a lot of disaster recovery funding arrangements and money in the pipeline to rebuild roads.
"It's so important we get communities re-connected as well. That is the work and funding we have to support local council in addition to all the extra resources we have on state roads.
"A good example of that is all the work we need to do on the Mitchell Highway which impacts Cabonne, Bathurst and Orange.
"The work we need to do on the Newell as well which is important for freight as well as Parkes and Forbes. There's a lot of work to do."
