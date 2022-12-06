'Your life is over, traitor': Man threatens to kill person after they hung up on his phone call

A MAN will walk a fine line for the next 15 months, as ordered by the court, after he threatened to kill a person because they terminated his phone call.
Stephen John Klok, 45, of Durham Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 23 to intimidation and using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend.
Police documents tendered to the court for sentence indicate Klok sent a number of intimidating text messages at 5.44pm on November 4 this year.
"Welcome to communista Australia where dogs are shot," Klok sent in a text with a picture of a deceased dog.
"I give you the electric chair [expletive] traitors ... Better tell [name] what ya been up to maybe you can save his life ... Cos yours is over traitor."
Police went to the victim's address about 8pm on the same day, where they were supplied screenshots of the messages and an electronic interview from the victim.
Soon after, police went to where Klok was located and asked about the incident.
The court heard he admitted to sending multiple threatening text messages, and said he did it because the victim hung up on him.
Klok was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he was charged.
During sentencing, Klok's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, told the court his client - who was experiencing homelessness - "shouldn't have phrased the messages the way he did'' and had gaps in offending from 2014, 2016 and 2019.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said the threats Klok made to the victim were to be taken "very seriously".
"I don't care what fantasy you latched onto to see this as appropriate. The threats are extreme," Magistrate Ellis said.
Klok was placed on a 15-month intensive correction order with the condition he abstain from both drugs and alcohol.
He was also ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid community service work and fined $2,000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.