Stephen John Klok convicted in Bathurst Local Court for intimidation and carriage service to menace/harass/offend

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:35pm, first published 4:00pm
'Your life is over, traitor': Man threatens to kill person after they hung up on his phone call

A MAN will walk a fine line for the next 15 months, as ordered by the court, after he threatened to kill a person because they terminated his phone call.

