A QUAINT cottage in Bathurst's heritage area is proof of just what is possible when people take the time to care for older homes.
The owners of 220 Rankin Street, Kaitlyn Fitzpatrick and Blair Blanchette, have received an award from the Bathurst branch of the National Trust in recognition of their efforts to restore the property.
The couple purchased the circa 1900 miner's cottage in December, 2020.
From the get-go, they knew they would extend, renovate and restore the cottage to suit their needs, but they wanted to ensure it was a thoughtful restoration and preserved the history of the home.
The original house was in poor condition and required complete gutting internally.
The brief was to extend the original double brick home, increasing the living space and adding a bathroom and other functional spaces such as a kitchen and laundry.
"We wanted to make it more contemporary, but still sympathetic to the late Victorian period it was built in," Ms Fitzpatrick said.
John Fitzpatrick Constructions took the lead on the project, with work beginning in June, 2021 and concluding around 14 months later.
Many period features of the house had been removed, such as the original timber floors, fireplace and mantle, so the couple selected materials such as dark oak timber floors, installed a cast iron fireplace, and reused bricks from the old outhouse to build the kitchen island bench.
Bricks were also reused as pavers for the front verandah to restore the heritage nature of the home.
Now stands a three-bedroom house with two living spaces and two bathrooms organised by a central hall way, connecting the original house with the new extension.
The Bathurst Branch of the National Trust presented the couple with a heritage award on November 18.
President Wayne Feebrey said the contribution this cottage now makes to streetscape was a big factor behind why the award was given.
"There are so many character houses along here and it really is an important street for Bathurst in terms of our heritage and history, and even though it is a fairly modest cottage, it has been brought back to life," he said.
"Instead of being a drag on the streetscape, it is now contributing significantly to how this street looks.
"The house has been modernised, it's now worth a lot of money, and the job that's been done by John, the builder, is a beautiful job.
"It just stands out as a great example of what can be done with older houses in Bathurst."
The couple were thankful for the recognition through the award.
"It's surprising, but it's a great feeling that someone like the National Trust recognises the work we've put in," Mr Blanchette said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
