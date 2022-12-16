FIVE of Bathurst's churches and charitable organisations have banded together to take over the reins of the Christmas Miracle Appeal, which was presented annually by the Bathurst Lions and 2BS for the past 50 years.
2BS made the decision to cease the production of these hampers, and thus St Vincent de Paul, Anglicare, the Uniting Church and HopeCare, have all come together to create the new Christmas Care Appeal.
According to senior manager of HopeCare Bathurst Cheryl Blackwell, 750 hampers will be packed and delivered as part of the appeal.
"Some [hampers] will be distributed through those church agencies, others will be delivered through Wattle Tree House, Veritas House, DCJ and a lot of the other agencies that help," she said.
"The hampers will be delivered to people who are struggling at this time of the year and people who are suffering homelessness."
Food items for these hampers have been generously donated by Edgells, McDonald's, Mars, SecondBite, and several other local businesses.
The hampers contain classic Christmas cuisine.
"You've got your standards, like Christmas cake and Christmas pudding, some custard, a ham, some lollies and that sort of stuff as far as Christmas goes," Ms Blackwell said.
"Then we have some staples, because one of the things we have recognised is that it's great to provide a hamper for Christmas day, but people still need to eat beyond that."
As well as the food provided in the hampers, recipients will also be treated to a special message.
"We've actually got a Christmas card, so each of the churches or agencies were given Christmas cards to personally hand write a Christmas message on ... and they're in the hampers," Ms Blackwell said.
To assist in the packing of the hampers, the agencies involved have called on school groups and organisations.
"Yesterday we had the boys from Stannies, and the girls from Mackillop and they were just fantastic," Ms Blackwell said.
"This morning we have had Bathurst High, and today we have the team from the Bathurst Uniting shelter, then we have the Baptist Church coming in, we've got Honour House coming in, we've got guys from C3 and Vinnies coming in and then tomorrow we've got Scots All Saints."
This extraordinary volunteer effort is something that Ms Blackwell feels really highlights the spirit of Christmas.
"Christmas really is a time of just getting together," she said.
"Family gets together, everyone gets together, so it's about getting together and showing the community that we actually care."
This care shown is the reason as to why the delivery of these hampers was aptly coined the Christmas Care Appeal.
"For us, the spirit of Christmas is about love and it's about care and compassion, and ... we wanted to show that we care for the community," Ms Blackwell said.
"Care isn't just words, it's actually action, so if we don't actually do something to show that we care, there really isn't any point in saying at Christmas time that we care about you."
The care appeal hampers will be available for collection on the December 17, from 200 Gilmour Street.
The hampers will be available for those in need, and who have organised collection prior.
