STUDENTS and staff members from St Philomena's Catholic Primary School Bathurst were all living life in colour on Wednesday, November 30, for the school's fundraising colour run.
The funds raised for the run will be utilised for the addition of a tribute garden on the school grounds.
A total of $11,000 was raised by the students, who were all keen to get behind the cause, and the colour run event.
Year two teacher and coordinator of the Student Representative Council (SRC) and coordinator of the colour run, Jenny Bray was extremely impressed with the efforts of pupils.
"The students really want to make a beautiful garden and that's what they're working towards," she said.
"They have just done it [the fundraising] on their own, with very little encouragement from anybody, I think they've just taken it all on board because they know it's for a beautiful garden."
The colour run saw students don white clothing, with teachers crusading in their colours, to cover the students.
"We run, we've got obstacles out that the students will run through and the staff get to throw coloured powder onto the students, onto their white T-shirts," Ms Bray said.
"I'm excited, and the staff are amazingly supportive and they're dressed all colourful as well."
Following weeks of brainstorming efforts to come up with a suitable fundraising idea, the colour run was decided upon.
"The SRC kids are the ones who instigated it and I just helped them to get it off the ground," Ms Bray said.
"It was put forward by Lacey Turnbull and so we ran with it and they have gotten behind it wholeheartedly."
Despite feeling hopelessly optimistic about the idea, Lacey Turnbull decided to pitch it regardless.
"I didn't think it would happen, but here we are now," Lacey said.
"We just had meetings nearly every Monday ... and then we just had a chat to see if anyone had any fundraising ideas and then I just had a thought about the colour run and they all just agreed and we decided to do it."
As well as initiating the idea for the colour run fundraiser, Lacey was also one of the students who had raised the highest amount of money for the tribute garden.
"I fundraised over $1300 just to give thanks to the school and for what they have done for us and for our school garden, and for people who have been helping us around the school," she said.
Though school spirit was something that was clearly important to Lacey, she said that being able to have fun at her school was equally important.
"I'm really happy, it's been really fun," Lacey said.
"It's just making me feel happy seeing other people feel happy with what they're doing."
Lacey's cousin, Ava Turnbull, raised the largest sum of money for the garden, and said that she was lucky to be part of an amazing school community with fantastic teachers who truly care for each student and a great bunch of kids.
