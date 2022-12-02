Western Advocate

St Philomena's school held a colour run to raise money for a tribute garden

By Alise McIntosh
Updated December 2 2022 - 4:12pm, first published 3:30pm
Students at St Philomena's celebrating the colour run in style. Picture by Alise McIntosh

STUDENTS and staff members from St Philomena's Catholic Primary School Bathurst were all living life in colour on Wednesday, November 30, for the school's fundraising colour run.

