Conditional release order for man caught with drugs in pub

A MAN who was caught with cocaine at a Bathurst pub has avoided a conviction.
Jai Mobbs, 22, of West Street, West Bathurst, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, November 2, where he was unrepresented.
Mobbs was charged with one count of possessing a prohibited drug, to which he pleaded guilty.
Police documents before the court said police attended the Oxford Hotel in William Street at about 11.35pm on Sunday, September 4 to assist a police dog handler and a drug detection dog.
Upon entering, police walked through the main bar area of the pub. Police say Mobbs moved away from the drug detection dog towards the toilet door before being stopped and escorted from the location by police.
According to police, Mobbs freely admitted to having a "bag" in his possession, before pulling out his wallet and removing one small resealable bag containing white powder.
Police documents say Mobbs informed police that the resealable bag contained cocaine and he said he had obtained it "from a random person in the pub".
Police say Mobbs was completely co-operative and made full admissions to being in possession of the prohibited drug.
On returning to Bathurst Police Station, the cocaine was weighed, coming in at 0.93 grams.
Mobbs told the court he was going through a difficult time in his life and "wasn't thinking".
He said he has since "straightened his life out".
In sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she was "extremely disappointed" someone like Mobbs, who had no criminal history, had turned to drugs.
She said that, given the high regard in which he was held by references tendered to the court, his age and the fact he had never been in trouble before, she was not recording a conviction.
But she warned him to stay out of trouble for 12 months.
Mobbs avoided conviction and was handed a conditional release order for a period of 12 months, where he must abstain from drugs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.