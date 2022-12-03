IT took more than two months, but the Great Corporate Duck Race finally got to run its course, with Clancy Motors taking the crown on Sunday.
The duck race was held at Queen Charlotte Vale Creek on Sunday, November 27, with the water level dropping enough to allow the event to be run live.
There were 62 ducks in the race, representing numerous Bathurst businesses.
Duck race coordinator Steve Semmens said the numbers were slight up on the last time the event was held.
As well as watching the duck race unfold on the day, spectators also enjoyed a free BBQ lunch.
