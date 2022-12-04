Christmas decorating to celebrate the season naturally Advertising Feature

Pine cones and foliage are simple but beautiful ways to decorate the Christmas table. Photo supplied

Christmas can be expensive, as we all know. But it doesn't have to be, especially when it comes to decorating.

There are simple but stunning ways to decorate the home and Christmas table, which is great for the hip pocket and the environment.

Just go natural. If you are fortunate to live in a nature-blessed area, foraging for natural decorations is all part of the fun.



Pine cones, branches and needles, twigs, moss, berries, flowers and foliage can be combined to create a striking effect.

A vine Christmas tree with fairy lights. Photo supplied

Red Callistemon (bottlebrush) look particularly striking on the table if they're flowering around Christmas. You don't really need anything else with those beauties on show.

Another free but gorgeous decorating idea for a mantelpiece, Christmas table or sideboard is a row of bottles or jars (or cans, teapots, vases), each with a Christmas berry branch. Use one colour for the container or mix and match. There are no rules when it comes to Christmas decorating these days.



If you do love the scent of Christmas lilies, it's worth the $20-$50 spent as they look and smell fabulous.

If you want to create a northern hemisphere Christmas ambience - that is, wintry - amber candles with a Christmas spice scent are heavenly. There are also many natural candles on the market made of soy and beeswax.

Fairy lights are not environmentally friendly but do look beautiful; just don't go overboard. For larger displays, LED and solar-powered lights are the most sustainable.

Fruit makes a fabulous natural display but can add to the Christmas budget. Cheaper options are dried orange slices and cinnamon-studded oranges made into pretty ornaments.

Candles make any room glow. Picture Shutterstock

If the budget allows, bowls of juicy cherries, plums, peaches and nectarines add vibrant colour - and then you can eat them.

Of course, there is nothing better than a real Christmas tree, especially selecting one at a Christmas tree farm. But a real tree can be expensive (though if buying from a charity, consider splurging).

For a cheaper option, simply use branches as a tree and make your own decorations with twigs. There are countless suggestions online for creative inspiration, or you can buy natural decorations from many outlets these days. Wreaths, garlands, door and wall decorations, candle votives, name card holders - all can be made with twigs and branches.

Branches and twigs can also be arranged on a wall in the shape of a Christmas tree; hang decorations or Christmas cards, and you have an eye-catching tree totally for free.