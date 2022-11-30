Western Advocate

Regional education boost promised by NSW National Party in 'Our Vision for Regional Communities' election pitch

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 1 2022 - 8:55am, first published November 30 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell at the NSW National Party's 'Our Vision for Regional Communities' launch in Dubbo on Monday. Picture by Jude Keogh.

Schools across the Central West are facing significant challenges - but the state government says it has a plan to turn the tides.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.