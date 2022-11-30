Western Advocate

Esther Wallace missing on Mount Canobolas after bush walk near Federal Falls

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated November 30 2022 - 9:38pm, first published 9:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman in her 40s has gone missing during a bush walk on Mount Canobolas on November 30. File picture.

A search is underway for a missing bushwalker on Mount Canobolas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.