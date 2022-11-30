FALLING in love with a bad boy - it's only a new relationship, but Nathan Turnbull is doing it and so are a group of harness racing owners.
After Badboybeau, their syndicate horse, made it two wins from two starts in Australia on Wednesday night it is easy to see why this bad boy is a good boy too.
Trainer-driver Turnbull was all smiles after steering the three-year-old to victory in the first of three Bathurst RSL Club Soldiers Saddle Heats (1,730 metres), while a number of the owners did the same as they joined Badboybeau for a victory photo.
Now they're crossing their fingers a win in the Soldiers Saddle Final will follow.
"I've never won one, I've been close a couple of times, but this is probably my best prospect to win it," Turnbull said.
"It's a time honoured race, so with Danny [Dwyer] and a few of his members, if we could win this one for them it would be pretty special.
"It would be a very special night if we could get the chocolates in that."
As Turnbull indicated, Bathurst Harness Racing Club chief executive officer Danny Dwyer had a role to play in the syndicate.
Dwyer was approached by Blake Micallef to see if any Bathurst club members wanted to be involved with the gelding who began his racing career in New Zealand.
Those that got on board are so far happy they did as Badboybeau won by nearly eight metres on debut in Bathurst and backed that up with Wednesday's heat success.
"In a way he's just a big dope really, he's only three but you can see he's a big boy," Turnbull said.
"He only raced back to front in New Zealand, so I had to teach him 'We go flat out this way buddy' and he's copped it all in his stride."
Going from barrier four with the $1.15 favourite Turnbull had initially hoped to challenge for the lead, but after seeing the speed inside him opted out.
It was a decision that was rewarded.
Sir Jujon won the early speed battle, punching through from his barrier one draw, but as they approached the top of the straight for the first time Badboybeau was coming three wide.
Turnbull's favourite had the lead as the bell sounded and headed into the back straight with Blaze Edition on his shoulder and Sir Jujon on his back.
With 400m to go Badboybeau's lead was three metres, but when Turnbull gave him more rein after turning for home he responded.
Badboybeau went on to win by 6m over Major Holiday ($23, Anthony Frisby) in a 1:56.3 mile rate.
"I tried to come out of the gate a bit harder that I did last week, but the whole three inside me were burning out so I didn't want to get into a speed war," Turnbull said.
"I just sort of let them work out their positions and rolled forward after that. They had an early burn and I didn't, so I just rolled to the front.
"He was travelling really good up the top with 400 to go, then it was just matter of if he didn't run out of steam, but he was pretty strong on the line."
Turnbull also won the second Soldiers Saddle heat with Don Arthur ($2.30 favourite), while Bernie Hewitt's Promising ($2.30) took the honours in the third.
The 2022 Soldiers Saddle Final will be conducted on December 7.
