Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Nathan Turnbull and syndicate owners are delighted as Badboybeau qualifies for the Soldiers Saddle

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
December 1 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Turnbull guides Badboybeau to victory in his Soldiers Saddle heat at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

FALLING in love with a bad boy - it's only a new relationship, but Nathan Turnbull is doing it and so are a group of harness racing owners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.