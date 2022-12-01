CONCEDING 50 points against the Vipers - it was something that stung the under 12 Panorama Platypi at the time but now it is serving a motivator as they seek grand final glory.
Since that round three 50-22 loss the Platypi have won all their games to march into Saturday's Western Women's Rugby League grand final against the Vipers.
Since that round three loss the Platypi have beaten the Vipers, prevailing 24-22 thriller in round seven, and more importantly they've worked hard on their defence and have proved they can come from behind to win.
It is those qualities that give coach Emma Duke faith her side can be crowned premiers.
"That's one thing we wanted to build on after our flogging against Vipers, once they [Vipers] got in front our heads dropped," Duke said.
"That's something that's a credit to Steve [Clarke, trainer], he was like, 'No, no, no, we need to get this right' and the girls are hungry for it.
"In my opinion the best teams in the comp are the teams that can come from behind and we've worked a lot on our defence.
"Our try line defence would have to be the best in our age group comp, I reckon for sure on our try line when they're coming for us."
Defence is certainly an area in which the Platypi will need to execute if they are to beat the Vipers.
The Orange-based side scored more points than any side across all grades during the regular rounds of the WWRL - its tally standing at 340 points.
The minor premiership winning Vipers then beat Castlereagh 40-20 in their semi-final a day after the Platypi held on for a tense 28-22 win over Goannas in their qualifier.
But again, Duke sees that as a positive.
"We have had to fight for a few games and I think that's where we go into the the grand final with the upper hand, we have had to fight," she said.
"Our big girls were super, super impressive last week, as they have been all season. We were short on numbers last week too, but they showed up, they wanted it.
"We know how to hang on, we are not going anywhere, the girls are going to be right at their feet. We'll wear them down."
Duke is immensely proud of how far her squad has come over the last nine weeks. The more experienced players have led by example while the younger girls have improved exponentially.
But at the same time, the coach has made no secret of her mission to win the premiership.
"We're here to win and that's mine and Steve's coaching style, we don't sugar coat anything, if there's a little knock and they want to stare at the sun we are like 'Come on'," Duke said.
"Our squad is young, we do have four 10-year-olds and a lot of these girls haven't been in finals for anything.
"But the girls are ready for the hard work and I hope we get it."
Duke has one other message too. Just as she knows there are girls in her side who have huge rugby league potential, she sees it across the other teams involved in WWRL.
"In under 12s, this age group, the talent that is coming through here if the scouts from Sydney don't start looking at these girls they're going to miss out," she said.
Saturday's grand final, to be played at Wellington's Kennard Park, will kick off at 11.15am.
