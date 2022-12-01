Western Advocate
Panorama Platypi under 12s to face Vipers in Western Women's Rugby League grand final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 1 2022 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
The under 12 Panorama Platypi are one win away from premiership glory. They'll face Vipers in Saturday's grand final.

CONCEDING 50 points against the Vipers - it was something that stung the under 12 Panorama Platypi at the time but now it is serving a motivator as they seek grand final glory.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

