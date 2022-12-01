THE Bathurst City Carillon Open Fours tournament made a triumphant return last December after a year away due to covid, and now it's growing even bigger for its second year back.
A total of 50 teams have signed up for a chance to lay their hands on one of the cities most beautiful sporting trophies - up from the 44 who took part in the 2021 championships.
The tournament has also retained its $4,000 first place prize money figure from last year.
Tournament organiser John Archer said strong support has been shown for the event ever since entries opened.
"We managed to get up to 54 teams, though we had a few late drop outs for various reasons, but we still have 50 teams competing, which is really good," he said.
"It's one of those tournaments that brings together a lot of players at the one venue. Bathurst has got four greens at the one club, and there's probably only another five clubs in NSW that have four greens that can field over 200 players in one event.
"We've kept that prizemoney at the same mark, and we'd like to lift that over the next few years, depending on sponsorship."
The tournament is made up of five games of 15 ends, with three Saturday matches and two Sunday games.
In last year's closely-fought competition every one of the top 10 teams won four games - no one won five - and the winners were decided on combined winning margins.
Last year's championships were taken out by Merrylands bowlers Darren Morrison, Michael Clarke, Peter Harry and Scott Forster were last year's winners, though they won't be back to defend their title.
"We've got a few sides from Sydney and the Wollongong area, as well as local teams," Archer said.
"Last year's winners aren't in but there are previous winners. Lee Stintson from Orange will be there, and he's playing out of Warilla on the south coast, and I'm sure they'll finish well up there.
"We have a couple of sides from Cabramatta and Cabra Vale, who are bigger clubs in the bowling fraternity. They always field strong players. It should be a really good competition."
