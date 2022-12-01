SHE recently became a national shot put champion and now Bathurst's Savannah Auvaa is ready for her next big representative test - this time on the tennis court.
Auvaa will represent NSW at this weekend's Super 10s State of Origin contest against Victoria at Wodonga, continuing her busy schedule of sport for another weekend.
The talented all-round Bathurst junior earned her place in the NSW team after her consistently strong results across Tennis Australia's Super 10s competition, which concluded a month ago.
Following a pair of runner-up results and a victory across the span of the three Super 10 teams competitions this year Auvaa won the right to represent her state against Victoria's top under 10s talent.
Her coach Andrew Mitton continues to blown away by her efforts both on and off the court.
"Being an Australian champion at shot put is a mighty effort, especially for a country girl," he said.
"She's a solid swimmer and basketball player, and on top of that she's won Central West 10s, won a Super 10s competition in Sydney last term and has then got selected in the NSW team from there."
Mitton said her efforts with the racquet are impressive, considering the amount of sport on her plate.
"Her progress through the year has been great. She's got a pretty heavy workload between all her sporting events so she does well to maintain it," Mitton said.
'She's had a few flat spots here and there coaching-wise. She's got a big schedule, and the last month has been crazy. The progress has still been awesome. She's doing so well."
One factor that's come to the fore over all of Auvaa's results this year has been her power game.
The big hitter has been able to completely overwhelm many of her opponents by hitting them off the court, and that's something that Mitton expects to continue into the future.
"She's certainly not a baseline grinder. Her body's not built for that - especially being Australian shot put champion," he laughed.
"She's got a lot of strength, so with that strength she can be really aggressive on her tennis shots. That's what we're trying to do - develop her into a strong and powerful player.
"Her strength in under 10s is being able to outhit the other player purely with a big ball. She's not a player that needs long rallies. She's got one of the most powerful serves in her age group that I've seen, and along with her forehand that gives her two major weapons that we can develop.
"Those weapons are obviously working because when she's playing well she's getting some great results."
Auvaa has racked up a big list of tennis achievements over the course of the year.
She was part of the State League Central West team, along with fellow Bathurst talent Addison Sense.
Auvaa was the NSW State Age 10s doubles champion back in April and formed part of Western's NSW PSSA tennis side.
Sense and Auvaa also went 1-2 at July's NSW Country Championships.
The pair are just two out of a large pool of rising Bathurst talent.
"We have an amazing talent pool," Mitton said.
"Then you bring in Eva Chiaramonte who made the state finals last weekend in the same age bracket. She's just won the club champs in the 10s, and although Savannah was away for that she pushed her to 7-5 in the Central West Champion of Champions.
"We've got a massive crop at the moment and they're all getting exceptional results."
