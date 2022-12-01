Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst's Savannah Auvaa looks to add a state tennis title to her national athletics gold medal

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 2 2022 - 12:48pm, first published December 1 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHE recently became a national shot put champion and now Bathurst's Savannah Auvaa is ready for her next big representative test - this time on the tennis court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.