New Mercedes-Benz models put through their paces at Mount Panorama

OVER 100 people had the opportunity to test out some of Mercedes-Benz's latest models at Mount Panorama on Wednesday and Thursday.
Customers from across Australia and the world headed to Bathurst's famous motor racing circuit, with German automotive brand showcasing its latest electric vehicle, the AMG EQS 53.
Head of Media at Mercedes-Benz Australia, Jerry Stamoulis, said customers were able to understand a bit more about the Bathurst track.
"We've got two waves of AMG customers who are experiencing some of our new cars and our new electric AMG - EQS 53," he said.
READ MORE:
"They'll get some time to understand the track, understand our cars and pull that all together to understand the full length of the track.
"Most of the cars have been released but the newest is the EQS 53, which is our electric AMG."
When tickets went on sale for the event earlier this year, Mr Stamoulis said the event was sold out within a week.
"Once we put out the call that we were coming back to the Mount, which we haven't been to since 2018 for obvious reasons, we sold out within a week," he said.
"Some of our customers live between Australia and other countries.
"We have a few New Zealand customers too, as well as one of our brand spokespeople Mick Doohan, who's talking to the customers and showing them around the mountain in a few hot laps."
Mr Stamoulis said it was a great opportunity for customers to drive on a track that is not only held in high regard in Australia, but around the world.
"Not only in Australia but around the world does Mount Panorama have a great reputation," he said.
"Our colleagues in Germany call it the Green Hell of Australia, with the Green Hell obviously being the nickname for the Nurburgring.
"When we put on events like this, there's always some good take-up but once we mention Mount Panorama, we know it's going to fill pretty quick."
Mercedes-Benz held two waves of testing at Bathurst, with 60 customers on both Wednesday and Thursday, for a total of 120 across the two days.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.