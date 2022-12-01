Western Advocate

New Mercedes-Benz models put through their paces at Mount Panorama

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 2 2022 - 10:42am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Customers took to Mount Panorama in a private event for Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday and Thursday. Picture Mercedes-Benz Australia.

OVER 100 people had the opportunity to test out some of Mercedes-Benz's latest models at Mount Panorama on Wednesday and Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.