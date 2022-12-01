Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

State under 17 madison will be highlight as Bathurst hosts Central West Track Open

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
December 1 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst juniors Jenna Gallagher, Charlotte Lovett, Nadia Gallagher, Ebony Robinson, Lara Allen and Bryn Hoggett are all excited to race this weekend. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

IT'S time to watch out for rapid projectiles as this Saturday evening Ebony Robinson and Charlotte Lovett are set to attack with slingshots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.