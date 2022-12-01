IT'S time to watch out for rapid projectiles as this Saturday evening Ebony Robinson and Charlotte Lovett are set to attack with slingshots.
But there's no need to fear - the Bathurst Cycling Club duo will do it as they seek glory in the NSW Under 17 Madison Championship on their home track.
The madison is a style of racing that sees teams of two battling it out relay style over a series of laps which feature intermediate sprints.
As riders swap over they hold hands and can 'slingshot' each other.
It's an exciting style of racing and will be the headline act of the Bathurst leg of the Central West Track Open.
"It needed to be run before the middle of December because the Australian titles are on in Melbourne. So they offered us the chance to run the madison championship for the under 17s as well and we've taken that on," Bathurst Cycling Club junior co-ordinator Toireasa Gallagher said.
"This is a great track to have a go at it, it's big enough to learn and find your way around.
"Charlotte and Ebony, they love racing madisons, it's a highlight of their racing. They get to race within in the senior program for that, so they get to show off what they can do."
Robinson, who won under 17s madison gold at nationals earlier this year, and Lovett are just two of a large contingent of Bathurst riders who will be in action this weekend.
Bathurst and Orange are joint hosts of the Central West Track Open, which also doubles as the Junior Metro and Country Track Championships.
The format of those championships sees riders gain points for three events - the individual time trial and scratch race which will be in Bathurst on Saturday and the derby on Sunday in Orange.
"There are over 90 riders entered for the junior carnival so that is very pleasing and most categories will have really decent fields within country and metro, so that's a positive," Gallagher said.
"The important part about the Country-Metro Championships is it's that step below state titles, so it gives that opportunity to cut their teeth at a championship without the full pressure of a state title.
"We do get every level of kid racing, you do get the state champions that come and want to win their region's championship, but it is also about that exposure for the newer kids and learning how to mix it with the experienced kids.
"At times they surprise themselves and that's what it's all about."
The junior programs on both days are followed by senior racing. It means they can both support each other as the program unfolds.
Another of the highlights will be the handicapped wheelraces and Gallagher says the Bathurst club will have a strong presence in them.
"The wheelrace, everyone has the same opportunity because you have a handicap mark. That means the faster riders have to catch the slower ones and the idea is they all come together at the end.
"Right across the board, every age group has one, Bathurst has someone representing in every age group. We're just ecstatic they're going to have some good competition and our guys are going to be hard competition as well.
"Cycling is all about seeing friends again too and people do look up to other riders. If someone who was racing in juniors is now racing in seniors they'll hang around to watch them and see how it goes."
The program on Saturday will commence with the juniors at 11am and all spectators are welcome. Access to the velodrome will be via College Road.
