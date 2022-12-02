BLAYDE Burke is ready to show off his all-round credentials over the first leg of the Bradman Cup at Shellharbour this weekend against the state's top regional under 16s players.
The Rugby Union junior is the sole Bathurst representative among the group of 13 Western juniors who will take on Riverina, Illawarra and ACT across this Saturday and Sunday.
It's an exciting step up for the 15-year-old bottom-age player as he gets set for his first appearance at the state-wide competition.
"I'm really happy to be a part of this team, especially at bottom-age," Burke said.
"It's a really big opportunity. It's good too because I'm not normally playing with any of these guys, so it should be a great experience. I have played with a few of them before but it's good to get to know a couple of new people."
Burke's got off to a strong start with the bat for his unbeaten Rugby Union junior opens team, where he's picked up a pair of half centuries over the last month.
On top of that Burke has also made a couple of starts with the bat in Bathurst District Cricket Association's second grade.
"The season's been pretty good so far. I've had a couple of 50s in Saturday morning cricket, in juniors," he said.
"I'm bowling really well, and having a good time in seconds here in Bathurst. I've played quite a lot of cricket already. I had a game down in St George, and I got their captain out for a golden duck, and that was in a trial for everyone in the Bradman Cup team.
"We had another trial game recently with the Bradman team and that was also really good for everyone.
"I think we have a really strong batting lineup going into this competition so I feel that we should be really competitive.
"I'd say I'll be playing a mid to lower order batsman, as I was picked in the team as an off-spinner."
Western start their Bradman Cup campaign with a one-day game against Riverina on Saturday before playing Illawarra and ACT in a pair of Twenty20 matches the following day.
Burke and his Western teammates will then take on Central Coast, North Coastal, Newcastle and Central North when the carnival resumes on January 3.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.