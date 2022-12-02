MORE than 150 people gathered at a rally in Bathurst last Tuesday to protest Bathurst Regional Council's destruction of over 20 large, aged trees from Hereford Street for construction of a huge car park.
All the trees were decades old, in good health. Some ironbark trees were over half a metre in diameter.
Bathurst council deserves credit for the many thousands of plantings each year, but most are small trees and shrubs.
Large species will take decades to be environmentally important.
Modern urban planning emphasises the importance of preserving established vegetation, and encouraging urban biodiversity, not destroying it.
Large trees have significant aesthetic value, have proven benefits to mental health and healing, as well as providing habitat for other creatures.
Climate change is happening now.
Australia has already warmed nearly two degrees in the past century.
This summer is predicted to be mild but projections are that Bathurst within 10 years will have summer days very similar to present Dubbo or Penrith, with many days over 35 degrees.
We will also have more droughts, floods, and unstable weather.
Trees provide shade, but more importantly act as evaporative coolers.
A mature tree can be the equivalent of five domestic air conditioners, running 24 hours a day.
Our council has removed over 100 air conditioners, and is building a heat furnace.
Western Sydney University has numerous studies demonstrating the threats of urban heat island effect.
Black asphalt absorbs large amounts of the sun's energy, radiating it as heat.
Humans struggle with heat over our core temperature of 37 degrees, with increasing discomfort as the temperature rises warning us of danger.
Our unshaded car parks will be over 50 degrees on many summer days - extremely unpleasant and potentially fatal.
Under a large tree the temperature will be 20 degrees cooler.
Most of us have driven around a car park in summer searching for a shade tree.
Bathurst has a finite, and diminishing, stock of large mature trees.
They must all be valued and preserved.
For our city to continue to be pleasant and habitable, Bathurst Regional Council must develop a culture and policies that ensure that all trees on public and private land have adequate protection.
Council must also ensure that the Hereford Street precinct, including the car park, is planted with large numbers of trees that will ultimately provide shade.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.