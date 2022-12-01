Western Advocate
Molly Kennedy will give her best in Panorama Platypi's grand final clash with Goannas

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 2 2022 - 3:13pm, first published December 1 2022 - 4:00pm
Molly Kennedy and her Panorama Platypi are hoping to make it two Western Women's Rugby League premierships in the same year. Picture by Phil Blatch

YOU gotta know when to hold em', know when to fold 'em - the song might be about a card game but Panorama Platypi prop Molly Kennedy makes it work in rugby league too.

