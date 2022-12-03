HAVE you noticed there has been a revival of vinyl records?
An increasing number of artists are releasing music on vinyl.
Earlier this year, the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) released figures that showed that in 2021, we spent almost $30 million on vinyl compared to almost $25 million on CDs.
ARIA chief executive Annabelle Herd said: "[Vinyl affords] music fans across generations the opportunity to add classics to their collection, but also for fans of new music to have a greater sense of connection and ownership toward recordings they love. It is in important sector for independent artists, DJs and emerging subcultures that deserves serious recognition."
At 2MCE, we've never given up on vinyl.
As a community radio broadcaster we maintain two turntables in our broadcast studio so we can support the diverse music interests of our community.
We have an extensive vinyl record library at the station and recognise that there are many releases that aren't available via digital means.
Many people love vinyl for its tangible quality: the feeling of pulling a record out of its sleeve, the ritual of placing it on the turntable and dropping the needle, and the warmth of the sound.
One program that exclusively features vinyl on 2MCE is Back to Vinyl at 2pm each Thursday.
Host Ron Gibson curates a mix of original vinyl records from the 1960s to 1980s.
Alt Eighties on Tuesdays at 6pm with Brett Van Heekeren also celebrates vinyl, playing a mix of singles, EPs, LPs and rarities from the 1980s.
Tune in on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or stream at 2mce.org
Are you interested in representing the community on the 2MCE Community Broadcasting Board?
Nominations are open for two community representatives on the 2MCE Board at Charles Sturt University.
Please note, you need to be a financial member of the station to be eligible.
To find out more, contact the station via email at 2mce@csu.edu.au or call 6338 4790.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.