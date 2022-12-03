Western Advocate

The latest vinyl trend is nothing new here at 2MCE | Tuned In

December 3 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vinyl has always been used by presenters at 2MCE.

HAVE you noticed there has been a revival of vinyl records?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.