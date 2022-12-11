Experience, medicine and money - that's what Bathurst Base Hospital will continue to provide medical students through an "incredible" program following a tick of approval from the State Government.
The State Government has thrown its support behind the Assistants in Medicine (AiMs) program - as announced by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet on November 27 - which will see its continued indefinite operation following three successful years of offering paid hands-on experience for over 1,100 future doctors.
Although their responsibilities are limited, the Australian-first program - which was introduced in 2020 at Bathurst Hospital as a temporary COVID measure - is something students have grown fond of, particularly with the financial support offered for the participants.
"When students move to the AiMs phase in their final year of study, they get an idea of what it is to be employed in a rural hospital, and that's been such a positive experience," Rural Director for Western Sydney University, Dr Ross Wilson said.
"As a student that is going to face an enormous HECS bill and has had five years of study, that boost provided in their final year really takes a bit of a pressure off.
"I think they do it as much for the experience as for what it's like to be a junior doctor before they're suddenly faced with obligations. They're still nurtured by the university but also have that experience."
After moving to Bathurst in July, fourth year Western Sydney Uni medical student, Laura Beaumont - who said the local community has caught her "hook, line and sinker" - is bursting at the opportunity to benefit from the AiMs program next year.
"Knowing what I'm stepping into with AiMs is really exciting," Ms Beaumont said.
"We can't do anything like prescribe medications, but we write discharge summaries, see non-acute patients, help out the doctor and nursing staff where we can, and thankfully, get paid along the way.
"This is an incredible opportunity. We're in the hospital full time anyway regardless of placement, so the fact we're able to be here and making a worthwhile contribution and getting paid for it as well is really, really cool."
NSW Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole said the state's support for the program will result in its indefinite place in the health care system.
"This is going to give over a thousand medical students the opportunity to get paid as a doctor working in rural hospitals," Mr Toole said.
"It means we'll be able to keep them longer in the local area, so they're really filling the gaps we experience in regional, rural hospitals. It's something that will make a huge difference in providing critical patients here to the local community.
"The students are going to gain that necessary experience, and they have the opportunity to stay in Bathurst."
