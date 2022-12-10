OVER a decade of hard work has paid off for Bathurst businesswoman Brook Hurditch after she was acknowledged at the Anytime Fitness National Conference last month.
Ms Hurditch was named the winner of the Anytime Fitness Franchisee of the Year on Friday, November 25, after almost 13 years of operating the gym in Bathurst.
She was originally named as one of nine finalists and Ms Hurditch said she was overwhelmed with emotion when she was named the winner.
"It was very exciting because the Anytime Fitness Franchisee Award of the Year is a very sought after award in our company," she said.
"I could barely talk [after winning]. Our founder gave us the award, which was pretty cool. He gave me my last award 11 years ago, so that was great."
Ms Hurditch's previous award was the Chuck and Dave Award, named in honour of the founding members of Anytime Fitness.
She said her win in the Franchisee Award of the Year was based on a number of factors, but feedback was the most crucial element.
"It's based on a range of different metrics and a big part to be in the running is member feedback," she said.
"Our members get surveyed from our head office on a regular basis. We were voted by our members as top 10 in the country."
Ms Hurditch was extremely thankful for the support of her staff, family and members over the years.
"We're a real community club. We know all our members by name and all our members are really friendly. It's a real relax vibe," she said.
"Thank you so much to my family, staff and members."
The awards were held at the ICC Sydney at Darling Harbour, with more than 600 people attending.
Anytime Fitness Bathurst, which is set to celebrate its 13th birthday in February, 2023, has strong ties to the community.
The gym was recently part of a massive fundraising and community awareness campaign for mental health as part of R U OK Day.
Ms Hurditch said the event was all about encouraging life-changing conversations.
She said the club raised funds and awareness for suicide prevention for R U OK Day.
"A lot of people struggle with mental health; more and more people join our club every day because of it," she said back in October.
She said mental health was an incredibly prevalent issue in the community, with many members knowing someone who has struggled with mental health in their family, or they are struggling themselves, and the event is just one way the club can support the community.
And 2022 was not the first time the gym has supported the event, with members looking forward to the challenge of raising much-needed funds every year.
"We've done it for many years now," Ms Hurditch said.
To raise funds, members and the community formed a united front, seeking sponsorship and logging the kilometres they either walked or ran on treadmills at the gym, or outside in the community.
The Bathurst gym raised in excess of $2000 this year for the cause, while Anytime Fitness has raised more than $170,000 nationally.
Anytime Fitness Bathurst, located at 241 George Street, is open, hence its name, 24 hours every day of the week.
