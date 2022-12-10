Western Advocate

Bathurst businesswoman Brook Hurditch named Anytime Fitness Franchisee of the Year

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 10 2022 - 1:50pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brook Hurditch in Sydney after her award win. Picture contributed.

OVER a decade of hard work has paid off for Bathurst businesswoman Brook Hurditch after she was acknowledged at the Anytime Fitness National Conference last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.