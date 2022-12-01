Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

ORC and Cavaliers meet in Bonnor Cup opening round clash after respective BOIDC outright wins

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
December 2 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY'RE the two teams riding high after outright victories in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket but who out of Cavaliers and ORC can keep that form going into the Twenty20 format?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.