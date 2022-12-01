THEY'RE the two teams riding high after outright victories in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket but who out of Cavaliers and ORC can keep that form going into the Twenty20 format?
That's the question which will be answered this Friday night when the two in-form squads come together for their opening Bonnor Cup clash at Wade Park.
Both sides, not short on players capable of unleashing with the bat, have reason to feel confident ahead of their meeting.
ORC took down City Colts with ease on Saturday after they rattled their opponents for just 39 in the first innings, while Cavs bested Orange City with a destructive second innings bowling performance.
The Tigers were initially unsure about whether they would have the chance to play in the Bonnor Cup's group stages, after initially being drawn to take part in a qualifying series with Colts and Bathurst City.
However, rain forced the cancellation of those matches and it promoted all three of the Bathurst sides into the main draw.
ORC skipper Dave Sellers said it's great to get extra guaranteed game time at a top Central West venue.
"We're just excited to play, really. We've put the qualification saga behind us and now we get to play at Wade Park under the lights, which is what you want to play Bonnor Cup for," he said.
"We didn't really know how it was going to go at first, so it's great to be in there. We'll give it a great shot."
Since ORC's return to BOIDC there has been virtually no chance to enjoy two day cricket.
Sellers said the team did a great job making a quick impact in the long form of the game.
"We hadn't really played any two day cricket before that, so to get a result like that is unreal," he said.
"Any time you're bowling a team out for 39 you have to be doing everything right. I was away that first weekend, and from what I heard they bowled unreal. It's a dream result."
Ben Cant will provide the Tigers with a big helping hand for this Friday's T20 game, as he returns over the Christmas period from university break.
While his return and the recent two day triumph are big positives for ORC, Sellers said it's important to flick the switch and play appropriate cricket for the T20 occasion.
"I don't think any of the two day form will translate a whole lot, but our philosophy is what stays the same, and that's to go out there and play our best cricket and have fun," he said.
"It's a young team who really enjoy playing cricket. The more games we can play, no matter the format, will make us better.
"Deservedly, Cavs will be favourites for this but we get Benny back, Hugh is in great form, and me and Wayne have some firepower with the bat. On our day I feel that we can beat anyone."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.