IF you ask deputy mayor Ben Fry, the villages around Bathurst are not quite getting their fair share.
Each year, Bathurst Regional Council offers support to the outskirts of the region through its Rural Village Improvement Program.
Each village association is invited to provide submissions for funding for council's consideration, with each village eligible to receive $2850.
For villages with more than one association, they are eligible to receive an equal share of that amount.
Council made $20,000 available in the last year of the program and, since the program's inception, over $1.2 million has been expended in the villages.
While very supportive of council's efforts over the years, first-time councillor Fry thinks more money should be on offer.
"That particular fund gives a small boost to different villages in our rural areas," he said.
"This fund was created after the amalgamation of Evans Shire Council and Bathurst City Council and started with a couple of hundred thousand dollars in it that villages could access to make capital improvements and improve the amenity of the area.
"That figure, obviously throughout budgets through the years, has reduced and I would like to see it raised again to ensure that we're setting our villages up with the facilities that they need."
Village associations are able to nominate all kinds of projects to be funded and most recently they've been approved for things such as constructing and installing a street library, purchasing a defibrillator, repairing paths and purchasing picnic furniture.
Given the villages are not only home to Bathurst residents, but also provide unique tourism opportunities, Cr Fry has suggested doubling or tripling the amount on offer in council's program.
"Doubling or tripling that particular fund I think would set our villages up with a much more robust set of infrastructural and community project applications that we could have a look at," he said.
"... We've got a lot of villages that have long lists now of little improvements that they want to make every year, and I think just topping up a small fund to make it a little bit more meaty will allow them to progress a bit quicker."
