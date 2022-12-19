Western Advocate

Deputy mayor Ben Fry calls for Bathurst Regional Council to increase funding to villages

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
December 19 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy mayor Ben Fry (inset) wants to see more funding directed to the villages. Picture by Phil Blatch. Main picture: Sofala.

IF you ask deputy mayor Ben Fry, the villages around Bathurst are not quite getting their fair share.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.