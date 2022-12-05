Western Advocate
Community carols event to celebrate reopening of Perthville Community Hall

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
Perthville will celebrate Christmas with a special event at the newly repaired Perthville Community Hall. Picture by Phil Blatch

IT'S beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Perthville, and there's more than one reason why the villagers are ready to celebrate.

