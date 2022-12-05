IT'S beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Perthville, and there's more than one reason why the villagers are ready to celebrate.
The Perthville Community Hall, which has been out of commission since mid 2021, is finally able to be used again.
To officially reopen the hall, the Perthville Development Group (PDG) has arranged a community carols event for Thursday, December 8.
The event is targeted at families, who are invited to come along with their own finger food and enjoy the Christmas celebrations.
"We thought that it would be a good event with which to reopen the hall and we're very pleased mayor Robert Taylor has accepted the invitation to come and reopen it, and to stay with us to sing some Christmas carols," PDG vice president John Trollor said.
"We have a terrific lineup."
Carols will be sung by the crowd, accompanied by a pianist and two guitarists.
Two Perthville Primary School children, siblings Amelia and David Kirby, will sing a duet of two carols.
A Perthville resident will also perform a trumpet solo.
"On top of that, Harry Bestwick has written a Christmas poem, and we hope he'll be able to attend and read it to us. It really is a cracker, if you pardon the pun, of a Christmas poem," Mr Trollor said.
There will also be a special visit from Santa Claus, who will present gifts to the children in attendance.
"It should be a really good evening," Mr Trollor said.
The PDG is excited to be able to use the hall again after so long.
Without it in operation, the group was unable to generate income through hall hires or its own events.
"We've missed the events in the hall that we would be able to hold, we've missed the hiring out of the hall and the spring fair, so it's really nice to be able to get in it," Mr Trollor said.
The community carols event will get under way at the hall from 6pm on December 8.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
