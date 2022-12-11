IN THE last 12 months, Jullieann Frisby has lost almost everything.
On October 27, 2021, Jullieann's husband Ron died of cancer, and this year, on Monday, November 14, record rainfall in the region resulted in her home becoming inundated with floodwater, demolishing everything in its path.
The flood water has rendered her home unliveable for at least six-months, caused seven of her chickens to drown, left her priceless possessions unsalvageable and a hefty clean-up on her hands.
The flooding has also left Ms Frisby displaced from her home.
"The house is destroyed," she said.
"The floor, all the cupboards, the skirting, the kitchen, it's all gone and I've got to find somewhere to stay."
Though it is clear that Ms Frisby has suffered enormous financial losses due to the flooding, her main concern was the loss of sentimental items.
"It's not so much the value, it's personal stuff, like my grandkids paintings from when they were in preschool, letters from my mother ... and Ron's working stuff," she said.
"It's more emotional, money is nothing to me but that's what upset me the most, losing Ron's stuff."
One thing that Ms Frisby lost, that made her particularly emotional, was the collection of photographs she had acquired throughout her life.
"I lost my photos," she said.
"That's the kind of stuff you can't replace."
As well as losing sentimental items, Ms Frisby also lost many of her companions; her chickens.
"The chooks upset me a bit, because I love my chooks," she said.
"Since I lost my husband, they're something that keeps me going."
The destruction of Ms Frisby's home, along with her animals and possessions, began at around 4am on the Monday morning, when flood water began to rise.
"It started to come through the garage, and then after about 10 or 15 minutes it rose into the kitchen, where I had towels and everything at the door, and then it just went 'whoosh', straight through the house," Ms Frisby said.
"Stuff from the garage ended up in my bedroom, that's how fast the force of the water was.
"I was under-insured, I had $30,000 contents insurance and I only got to the kitchen and they said they've used it up but the house is insured."
Ms Frisby also lost her shipping container, which made its way through her neighbour; Christine Smith's yard and into the Perthville Bridge.
Though it was lucky that the shipping container narrowly missed Ms Smith's home, saving her possessions, it ultimately altered the trajectory of water, and meant there were some things that could not be saved.
"I actually lost my ducks," Ms Smith said.
"I've got a platypus over in the creek right beside mine ... but I haven't seen her since this flood.
"We did have a resident wombat here and it's now gone too."
Though the floods have resulted in these animals losing their homes, since the water has resided, unwanted guests have taken up residence in these areas.
"We've had tigers, we've had browns, we've had every sort of snake you could imagine come through," Ms Smith said.
"I've lost count, and so has Jullie, of all the snakes we have had."
The addition of these snakes has added yet another challenge to the already difficult clean-up task, which at 72-years-of age, Ms Frisby knows won't be easy, but is determined to make it through.
"You can't hold us back," Ms Frisby said.
This support was the result of a post on a local Facebook page; Bathurst Our Town, and has resulted in offerings of everything from chickens, to furniture, to meals and much more.
The support also included that of a local man, Chris Warry, removing Ms Frisby's sodden furniture from the property and taking it to be disposed of.
Dawson's Removals provided boxes to allow Ms Frisby to pack items that could be saved, and Central Cranes volunteered their time and equipment to fish out the shipping container from where it was lodged against the bridge.
