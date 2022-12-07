Western Advocate

Councillor Jess Jennings orders progress report on Bathurst bypass

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
December 7 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Jess Jennings supports the idea of a Bathurst bypass, which would take heavy vehicles out of residential areas.

COUNCILLOR Jess Jennings has sent a message that the idea of a Bathurst bypass has not been forgotten.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.