COUNCILLOR Jess Jennings has sent a message that the idea of a Bathurst bypass has not been forgotten.
He lodged a notice of motion to the November 16 ordinary meeting of Bathurst Regional Council.
The motion was simple, asking for council staff to provide an update on the progress of the bypass project to the next meeting in December.
Speaking in the chamber, Cr Jennings said he was confident council was moving in the right direction.
"I have spoken with the director of planning and he's been quite busy of course, but I do have confidence council is moving in the right direction on this," he said.
"But I don't want to see it dissipate and sort of drop off a little bit."
He said it was important to take the next step in this key infrastructure project.
"I think it's important that we take the next step in this, which, partly, is going to be increasing and raising awareness of the prospect of this project, particularly across key stakeholders," he said.
The motion passed easily.
The Bathurst bypass has been raised a number of times in the city's history, but was brought back to the forefront by resident Lorraine Sargeant at the beginning of 2022.
She said that previous councils had failed to appropriately plan the city's road network, which has resulted in the growing number of trucks passing by residential houses, including her own.
Ms Sargeant has gone as far as to create a petition and to contact transport companies seeking their support.
Her lobbying has been successful in pushing council to act.
In April, council resolved to apply to Infrastructure Australia for the Bathurst Bypass to be "a new national priority list item" and contact relevant stakeholders, including freight and trucking sectors, to invite them to support the application.
