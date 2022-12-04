Western Advocate

Uniform, rifle, bayonet and more: What soldiers were sent to war with | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
Updated December 5 2022 - 1:11pm, first published December 4 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Private Croucher as photographed in Mr Gregory's studios in April, 1916.

WHEN this week's photo was taken things were getting drastic, with men being actively encouraged to volunteer in the Australian Infantry Forces. Our photo shows Private Croucher with the image taken in Mr. Gregory's studios in April 1916.

He is wearing his new uniform, which includes of a vest and drawers, soft grey flannel shirt without collar, woollen socks, his service dress jacket made of Australian wool which had four large pockets, and an inside pocket to hold a first-field-dressing packet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.