He is wearing his new uniform, which includes of a vest and drawers, soft grey flannel shirt without collar, woollen socks, his service dress jacket made of Australian wool which had four large pockets, and an inside pocket to hold a first-field-dressing packet.
He has two hats, with his khaki felt slouch hat and chin strap, and a brimmed service cap.
His breeches, laced below the knees, were often made of corduroy and were worn with khaki wool wrap puttees and tan boots and laces.
The distinctive 'Rising Sun' insignia appears on his uniform, but not on his slouch hat as yet.
The buttons on the jacket were made of oxidised copper and bear the design featuring a crown above the map of Australia with the words "Australian Military Forces".
The rest of his equipment includes ammunition pouches, or bandoleer, holding 50 .303 rounds on his belt, a canteen, mess kit, belt, haversack, backpack, entrenching tool and carrier, water bottle and even his drinking cup.
They were also issued with a heavy khaki woollen greatcoat, which proved the volunteer's main protection against the wet and cold, especially in winter in the trenches.
The men soon found that they used them as it was their only bedding.
The troops soon learnt how to put on their puttees.
The puttees covered one's leg from their ankle to their knee, with a spiral of woollen cloth, commencing from the inner side of the ankle, and then winding forward and upward.
Though not in the photo, the men were issued with a short magazine Lee Enfield number one rifle with sling and a Pattern 1907 Bayonet and scabbard, both of which were produced in the Lithgow Small Arms Factory in quantity from 1916.
The rifle and bayonet would have had matching serial numbers.
From May, 1916, all troops heading to the front were issued with a British issue steel helmet for their head protection.
Another item issued was a gas mask, depending when they were issued.
These were issued in their own haversack.
The first type was a small box respirator type, which was designed for the British Army. The mask filtered air through a charcoal-filled container.
Soldiers practised to strap the mask to their faces in order to prevent any of the gaseous toxins from leaking into the mask.
The military authorities also issued a tight-fitting nose plug with the mask.
In his kitbag would ultimately have been things like his razor, tooth, hair and shaving brushes, a rifle pull through and oil bottle, a holdall with knife, fork, spoon, spare identity disc and cord, pocket jack knife, field dressings, soap and towel, ground sheet, blanket, pocket bible in a wallet, a pair of braces and spare socks.
The soldier's family and sisters usually saw to it that he had a "housewife".
This was a small repair kit that contained needles and thread, spare buttons, needle threader, cloth tape measure, thimble and possibly a small pair of scissors.
They were rolled up and tied with a pair of strings.
So, as you can see, it contained all that a soldier would need to use to carry out any repairs to his uniform and clothing in the field.
