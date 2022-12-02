PANORAMA Platypi will look to draw upon every little bit of experience they've gained over the course of the Western Women's Rugby League opens season to try and claim back-to-back premierships.
Experience is the recurring word that coach Platypi coach Kev Grimshaw keeps coming back to in the build up towards this Saturday's grand final against the Goannas in Wellington.
The Platypi mentor has noticed plenty of growth in his team's capabilities, especially on the defensive end, across the course of this season, which has plenty a crucial role in their charge towards another grand final appearance.
The defending premiers need to be at their best against a Goannas side who got the better of them 34-22 a month ago during the regular season.
Grimshaw has confidence that his team can get the job done against the home side, knowing that his team experienced a grand final atmosphere just a little over eight months ago.
"Having the opportunity to go back-to-back in any competition is a pretty special feat. The job's only half done, and the girls realise that, and we're coming up against a tough opponent this week," he said.
"The difference compared to last year is the added season of rugby league experience. For a lot of girls this is their second season - some third - of playing rugby league, and you can see their growth in the knowledge of the game.
"They've shown so much interest in learning the game."
Platypi applied everything they'd learned to perfection in their crushing 44-6 victory over the Orange Vipers in the semi-final.
Molly Kennedy, Meredith Jones, Tiana Anderson and Jacinta Windsor all scored braces for the Platypi in the big success.
Platypi will need more of the same ruthlessness in attack when they take on a Goannas team who toughed out a 22-20 victory over Castlereagh in their semi-final.
"I thought our defence in the semi-final was really good. Obviously Dubbo is a different kettle of fish," Grimshaw said.
"At training we'll be doing things a little bit differently compared to our preparation for the Orange game. We've identified Dubbo's strengths and we'll be looking to tie up some spots defensively.
'Attack-wise, we're improving with the footy all the time. That comes from both knowledge of the game and our combinations coming together a bit better now, because we've struggled to have the same side on the paddock two weeks in a row.
"This weekend we'll have virtually the same people on the field as the semi-final so we'll be a lot better for that."
Goannas as a unit have been a fearsome opponent throughout the season but it's once again the dynamic duo of Alahna Ryan and Rebecca Smyth who Panorama will be focusing most of their attention on.
Smyth was too hot to handle in their November meeting at Carrington Park where she ran in three tries.
"Dubbo have a very good lock forward [Ryan] who runs nice lines and plays into the ruck. There's also a very good second rower [Smyth] who has played rugby union with the ACT Brumbies," Grimshaw said.
"Their halves are also very good. It's a different side from last game so we need to approach things differently, but we still go into this full of confidence.
"We're going to back our ability to score some tries, which we've been doing throughout the competition, and defensively we lead in points against, so it's a matter of going out there on Saturday and producing at the level that we know we can."
Kick-off in Saturday's opens grand final is 5pm.
