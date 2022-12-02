Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Defending premiers Panorama Platypi take on Goannas in Western Women's Rugby League opens grand final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
December 2 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panorama Platypi take on Goannas in Saturday's Western Women's Rugby League grand final. Picture by Phil Blatch.

PANORAMA Platypi will look to draw upon every little bit of experience they've gained over the course of the Western Women's Rugby League opens season to try and claim back-to-back premierships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.