The start of a journey to delivering improvements of health to the Bathurst community.
That was the aim of the inaugural Bathurst Rural Clinical School's (BRCS) community forum held on December 1, where 30 participants were invited to raise thoughts or ideas about how the wellbeing of locals can be enhanced by research.
According to Academic Lead of Research at BRCS, Dr Uchechukwu Osuagwu, the forum is a way to ensure the voice of locals is represented in future projects, and for the school to attain a clear idea of what needs solving in the Bathurst region.
"This forum was to tell the community that we're here and show what we can do in terms of research," Dr Osuagwu said.
"We can work with them to design a program that students can help do research on to find solutions to the health needs in the community.
"We've seen a lot of programs that ended up not being completed because the community was not involved. If the community comes up with the ideas, they'll have the motivation to see it through.
"We don't have to solve everything, but we can start somewhere."
Confused Hospitalised Older Persons (CHOPS) volunteer at Bathurst Base Hospital, Beverley Mills said the forum, while unchartered territory, was a great opportunity for thoughts to be raised.
"We've never talked much in the community about what we do, it's just been us. But I think this is a good way for community members to be involved," Ms Mills said.
Dr Osuagwu said the next steps following the forum will be the formulation of a team who will be provided updates as the research, assisted by Western Sydney University faculties, proceeds.
"We intend to give feedback to the community with what we've done with their ideas," Dr Osuagwu explained.
Future forums are on the table for BRCS, but the frequency of meetings will depend on what the community desires.
"We want people to lead that as well. If they say they want one every month, we'll look at our capacity to see if that is something we can offer," Dr Osuagwu said.
