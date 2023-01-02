Climate change impacting Bathurst roads, but there's not enough money to respond

BATHURST'S roads are struggling to hold up in the increased wet weather and, without more money, there's not a lot Bathurst Regional Council can do to make them more resilient.
Through 2022, more than 870 millimetres of rain has been officially recorded in Bathurst, nearly 250mm more than in an average year to date.
The Bureau of Meteorology's 2022 State of the Climate report includes future weather projections, which point to "more intense short-duration heavy rainfall events".
It said this will lead to a complex mix of effects on streamflow, and associated flood and erosion risks, including increased risk of small-scale flash flooding.
Bathurst has experienced multiple flooding events in recent months, including in mid November, which saw the Macquarie River peak at 6.64 metres on November 14.
While lives and property have been spared, the same can't be said for roads in the Bathurst region.
Many are littered with potholes, while others were so badly damaged that they had to be closed for significant repairs.
Council's director of Engineering Services, Darren Sturgiss, said that council is struggling to keep up with the maintenance.
"Where we have had periods of wet weather before, it's certainly something you can recover from reasonably quickly, but when you have flood, after flood, after flood and continued wet weather, it is extremely difficult," he said.
"You can't repair roads in the wet; at best what we are doing is band-aiding a lot of them to make sure that they drive sufficiently so we can come back to them."
It's not just the weather hampering the repair efforts.
It's money.
Council's combined asset maintenance backlog for urban and rural roads, as of the beginning of the 2022-23 financial year, sat at $23.8 million.
If bridges are added into that figure, the backlog increases to $33.6 million.
"It's fair to say that the wet weather has had a major impact on the condition of our roads and we're providing whatever resources we can to repair those roads, but we have a multimillion dollar asset backlog and potholes are a sign of that backlog, and it comes down to budget in terms of having roads that are resilient enough to be able to handle major wet weather," Mr Sturgiss said.
Council is looking at building more resilient roads, but, again, it's a matter of money.
"A road with high resilience can certainly be built, but it takes further finance to do so," Mr Sturgiss said.
"An example of that is actually not using sprayed seal surfaces, but an asphalting concrete surface which is a lot more resilient, but it's a lot more expensive."
While Mr Strugiss is leaving it to the councillors to determine how much funding is directed to roads in council's budget, he was blunt about how far the current budget is going.
"That's a matter for the council to determine, but at the moment, the budget in real terms is not keeping up with inflation and the cost of construction," he said.
This situation Bathurst is in with its roads is not unique.
Other regional areas are in the same position: an excess of damaged roads and not enough money to do the repairs.
A whole of government response may be what's needed, and regional mayors are already calling for more support.
Mayor of Bathurst Robert Taylor told the Western Advocate in November that there was a motion at the latest meeting of the Country Mayors Association for more funding to fix roads.
"We're seeking more funding where possible to repair the roads, because everyone is in the same boat," he said.
A new Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round, worth $50 million, was announced on October 25 by the NSW Government to help rural and regional councils tackle pothole problems.
The funding was available to 95 councils to apply for a share in, and as such copped criticism for not going far enough.
Bathurst council has applied for funding.
A further $15 million in roads funding was announced on November 18, with Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole describing it as "fast-tracked funding" to allow councils to start repairing critical infrastructure and support future recovery works.
This funding was limited to eight councils, with Bathurst not on the list.
