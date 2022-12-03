THE sky over Police Paddock turned into clouds of colour on Friday, December 2, in celebration of International Day of People with Disability.
Members of the different Bathurst disability support services came together dressed in white and left covered in an array of colours, after joining the Kirinari Community Services colour run.
Kirinari service delivery manager Clare Plunkett said the event turned out even better than expected, and it was great to see so many people there enjoying and celebrating the day.
"Kirinari organised it but we have people here from Glenray, New Horizons, Uniting Care, Carenne School and LiveBetter," she said.
"We didn't expect it to be this big, so all up there's over 200 people who have participated today."
While Saturday, December 3, was the official International Day of People with Disability, Kirinari decided to celebrate on the Friday to allow the service providers to incorporate the colour run into their day programs.
According to the International Day of People With Disability website, the day is about recognising the contributions and achievements of the 4.4 million Australians who are living with a disability.
It's also about creating awareness and building confidence in the community to engage with people living with a disability.
The colour run event attracted a range of community members and gave them a chance to mingle, get outdoors and get active all while having a fun time.
Ms Plunkett said they had been thinking about organising a colour run for quite some time and after the response on Friday, they will definitely look at making it an annual thing.
"It's actually been something we've wanted to organise for a few years but COVID has always put the restrictions on it for us," she said.
"This is the first time we've done it and hopefully it'll be something we can do this time every year to celebrate people with a disability."
The group was filled with smiling colourful faces following the event, with everyone overcome with excitement to get out and participate in something a little different.
