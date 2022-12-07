Western Advocate
Kayne Davidson, 19, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to two counts of damaging property

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated December 7 2022 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
Man drunk on 'goon' lashed out at hospital staff after smashing glass door and medical gear

A 19-YEAR-OLD man who threatened doctors and smashed hospital equipment while drunk on "goon" has narrowly escaped time behind bars.

