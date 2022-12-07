Man drunk on 'goon' lashed out at hospital staff after smashing glass door and medical gear

A 19-YEAR-OLD man who threatened doctors and smashed hospital equipment while drunk on "goon" has narrowly escaped time behind bars.
Kayne Davidson, of Ennis Way, Mitchell, was before Bathurst Local Court on November 23 when he pleaded guilty to two counts of destroying/damaging property.
Davidson was drinking boxed wine with the victim in the matter about 11pm on September 3 this year when he became angry and started yelling, court documents said.
Davidson began to throw items around the house before the victim called police, who arrived a short time later and saw items strewn across the floor.
"He [Davidson] is an alcoholic; he gets drunk off goon ... I just want him out of my house," the victim said to police.
Police were unable to detain Davidson for the purpose of serving an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
The court heard Davidson tried to let himself inside the victim's residence about 5.15am on September 4 this year, but was refused entry.
Davidson then went to the back of the unit and pushed a wheelie bin to the balcony so he could jump over. Once on the balcony, he punched the glass sliding door, causing a deep slit to his right wrist.
Police arrived a short time later and saw Davidson out the front of the address with a blood-soaked towel wrapped around his wrist.
Davidson was taken to Bathurst Hospital, where the AVO was served.
As he was lying in a hospital bed being triaged for his laceration about 6.20am on September 4, Davidson became irate towards doctors and nurses, and yelled names including "f*****g gronk" towards staff.
The court heard Davidson got out of bed and punched the vitals monitor, which, in court documents, was described as a lifesaving piece of equipment worth $1000.
Davidson left the hospital and began to walk down Henderson Street in West Bathurst before he was collected by police and taken back to hospital for further treatment.
While in hospital, Davidson admitted that he damaged both the glass sliding door and hospital monitor because he was "just frustrated".
"If you'd had the last few weeks I've had, you'd understand. I know I f****d up. I'll own it," he said.
On a separate occasion, Davidson was seen approaching a house on Ilumba Way in Kelso about 4.45am on January 5 last year with a one-metre thin metal pole.
Dressed in army camouflage shorts, black slides with ankle socks and no shirt, Davidson walked to the window and swung the pole, smashing a front glass window.
The victim woke and went to the loungeroom to see what had happened as Davidson ran off in a southerly direction.
The victim phoned police, who, once they arrived, got a report and CCTV footage of the incident.
The court was told there were several other incidents of windows smashed in the surrounding areas of Kelso between 4am and 5am on the same day.
Police uploaded still images of Davidson, that were taken from CCTV footage, to the Chifley Police District Facebook page, which resulted in his identification.
During sentencing, Davidson's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, told the court his client had an argument with an individual at the time of the September 3 offence, and was someone who owned up to their actions.
"This isn't a man who runs from his conduct, this is a man who accepts his behaviour," Mr Kuan said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis questioned whether Davidson's behaviour was the kind of example he wanted to set for others.
"The fact you had way too much alcohol isn't an excuse for taking it out on the medical professionals who were trying to help you," Magistrate Ellis said.
Davidson was placed on an intensive correction order with the condition he abstain from alcohol and drugs.
He must also undertake 200 hours of unpaid community service work.
