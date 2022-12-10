STUDENTS and staff members from MacKillop College Bathurst were embracing their Christmas spirit on Friday, December 2, with a Christmas themed dress up day.
This day saw students channelling their creative sides, and donning Christmas clothing for the day.
Religious education coordinator Paul Hughes said that the event was a way to give back to students in the Christmas period.
On the day, students were called to bring in donation items for a Saint Vincent de Paul hamper drive.
These hampers would then be packed by students and donated to those in need in the Bathurst community.
"As part of our Christmas donations appeal for Vinnies, we always run that in conjunction with a dress up day," Mr Hughes said.
"It's just a nice way for the kids to get into the spirit of giving and the spirit of Christmas fairly early in December as we start to wind down the year a little bit."
The day was a resounding success, with students going above and beyond to show their festive sides.
