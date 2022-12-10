Western Advocate
Photos

Staff and students from MacKillop College Bathurst were dressed in their festive best

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated December 11 2022 - 1:54pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STUDENTS and staff members from MacKillop College Bathurst were embracing their Christmas spirit on Friday, December 2, with a Christmas themed dress up day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.