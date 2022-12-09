IT's that time of year again, and though the Christmas season is supposed to bring joy to everyone, the reality is that it can leave people with an emotional and financial burden.
This is why students from MacKillop College Bathurst have teamed up with Saint Vincent de Paul, to package Christmas hampers for those in the community who may be struggling with the pressures of the season.
On Friday, December 2, students from MacKillop College were asked to donate items to be packaged into these hampers, and in return the students were able to dress in festive clothing for the day.
This is a cause that the school participates in annually.
"We've had students bringing in a variety of different items to donate to Christmas hampers," said religious education coordinator Paul Hughes.
"We do this every year in conjunction with Saint Vincent de Paul and the Vinnies hampers go to families in our local community who desperately need it."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The hampers include a variety of items, including food, clothing and children's toys.
"The hampers that we put together are for families, so we're looking at a combination of food and toys, basically to bring a little bit of Christmas spirit to those folks in our community who are struggling a little bit to keep up with things at this point in time," Mr Hughes said.
"We've catered for everybody in terms of the parents, so there's a variety of different Christmas type gifts for all ages, including little kids."
Mr Hughes said that the hamper packing is a way for students to give back to the community.
"We're in a privileged position and we're happy to help and our students are particularly generous around lots of different activities, but they certainly enjoy the Christmas hamper packing and donations," Mr Hughes said.
This generosity is a trait that Mr Hughes has recognised as being essential to students.
"I just think that they see the importance of being generous young people ... by thinking outside of their own needs in terms of what Christmas means," he said.
"It's good to be able to give a little bit back."
These hampers will be presented to Saint Vincent de Paul before the end of the school term on December 12, with any items not packaged into hampers to be donated directly to Vinnies or HopeCare.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.