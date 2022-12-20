'I should've walked down to the servo': Regretful driver has licence disqualified

A MAN who was caught driving with cannabis and meth in his system has had his licence disqualified for six months.
Jefferson Douglas Vukotic, 30, of Bouffler Close, Kelso, appeared unrepresented before Bathurst Local Court.
He was charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle with an illicit drug present in his blood, to which he pleaded guilty.
Police documents before the court said Vukotic was stopped by police on Boyd Street, Kelso at around 10.15pm on Sunday, September 11.
Police said his breath test produced a negative result, but an oral fluid test produced a positive detection to cannabis and methamphetamine.
Vukotic was arrested for the purpose of a secondary oral fluid test at Bathurst Police Station - which, according to the police documents, returned a positive result to the same illicit drugs.
In relation to the taking of the drugs, police said Vukotic indicated to them that he'd had pills the previous night.
Vukotic's sample was sent away for analysis, which returned a positive reading for cannabis and methamphetamine.
When appearing before Bathurst Local Court, Vukotic told Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis he "just wasn't thinking".
"I had them the night before at a friend's party," he said.
"Silly me. I should've walked down to the servo instead."
Vukotic was convicted under Section 10A, which means he wasn't given a monetary fine but he did lose his licence for six months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.