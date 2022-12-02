A NEW television series is ready to show that people with a disability are on the hunt for love and just as horny as everyone else.
Co-written by and starring Bathurst's Angus Thompson, Latecomers tells the story of Frank and Sarah, two people with cerebral palsy who are thrust together after their able-bodied friends hook up at a bar.
Bold, hilarious, and at times heart wrenching, the new SBS and Screen Australia Digital Originals series is both an expression and representation of the intricacies of sex and disability.
The series premieres on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand on Saturday, December 3, which is also International Day of People with Disability.
Mr Thompson began writing the series in early 2021 after reaching out to Emma Myers, who also has cerebral palsy, upon finding the SBS digital originals opportunity.
"Emma and I started developing an idea for a series looking at sexuality and relationships through the eyes of characters with cerebral palsy based on Emma and my lived experience," he said.
"After getting our initial concept in writing we asked Nina Oyama, who I have previously worked with on The Angus Project, to come onboard as our creator.
"With Nina's experience in the industry we were one of the successful applicants to progress into production as a digital original project."
What the trio ended up creating was a "horny" show, and they hope that audiences take an important message away from that.
"Latecomers is a very horny show and we want our audience to come away realising that people with a disability are just as horny as the next person," Mr Thompson said.
"We're looking for love and sex and we hope to have people understand the additional complications that come with trying to navigate dating and sex."
Mr Thompson stars in Latecomers alongside influential writer, and disability and women's rights advocate Hannah Diviney, who will bring life to Sarah.
While there are some differences between Mr Thompson and his character, Frank, they both share the frustration of not being seen as a sexual partner.
"Going through my 20s as a guy with cerebral palsy, I had no problem living on campus at university and making friends with girls, however I always found it frustrating to always be seen as a friend but never considered as an option for a relationship and I wanted to create my character, Frank, to show the pain and struggle of my own experiences around dating and how they can impact you and influence with the choices that you make," he said.
He described Frank as a "loveable guy who is always the life of the party", but underneath it all he is longing for a deeper connection that he has been unable to find.
"Frank and I share similar experiences around trying to find meaningful connections, however Frank is a lot more upfront about his sense of frustration and doesn't hold back on letting people know about how he feels," Mr Thompson added.
Latecomers will premiere on Saturday, December 3 at 8.30pm on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.
All going well, this show won't be the last people see of Mr Thompson, who hopes to keep creating groundbreaking television centred around people with a disability.
"With all my projects, my goal is to always put people with disabilities in the spotlight," he said.
"I try to create characters through a comedic and sometimes self-deprecating tone to allow my audience to relate to their misfortunes, whilst also being able to laugh at a character with cerebral palsy without automatically rooting for them.
"Progress is definitely being made in this regard, however there is still a long way to go before we see lead characters with disabilities as a mainstay on Australian television. I hope to be a contributor to this cause in the years to come."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
