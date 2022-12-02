DUST yourselves off, don't be discouraged, move on to the next one.
That will be the message for St Pat's Old Boys ahead of their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket clash with the unbeaten Orange CYMS at Riawena Oval this Saturday.
Pat's are coming into the away game off the back of their first defeat of the 2022-23 season, in an entertaining clash against Rugby Union, and will be hungry to bounce back.
That's not the easiest of tasks against an Orange CYMS side who look rejuvenated and up for the fight in a new season.
But the Saints know that with a little more temperance and patience with the bat they could have brought things back to a much closer finish against Rugby.
The team still scored 264 in their pursuit of 315, and they'll be welcoming back Cooper Brien and Connor Slattery this weekend after their appearance at the Country Championships the previous round.
Bailey Brien, who produced a solid knock of 42 last round, said there's plenty of desire to turn things around after last week's decent team effort.
"Last week there were a lot of positives to take out of the game, and 260 wins a lot of games around here," he said.
"Chasing 315 was what hurt, and guys making starts and not going on with it is what killed us. But 260 against a really good team should still be considered a highlight for us."
CYMS have played just the two matches so far this season - winning both - but they come into this match off the bye.
Their two week absence gives the Saints a chance to potentially catch the Orange squad off guard if they're a little rusty.
"CYMS are in some form at the moment. They're playing some great cricket," Brien said.
"It'll be another good challenge for us this weekend but we'll have a good side to take them on. We'll have a similar squad, and we've got Cooper and Connor coming back from Western.
"We might also have Charlie Hutchings this week. He's a young player who'll be up for this game."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.