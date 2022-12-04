Western Advocate
Photos

Check out the Bathurst High Campus Year 10 students all dressed up

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated December 4 2022 - 11:49am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was time for the Year 10s of Bathurst High to shine, with the cohort celebrating their Year 10 formal on Friday evening, December 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.