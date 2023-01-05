BATHURST Regional Council will continue to make plans to protect the city from any flooding that might occur in future.
There were numerous flooding events in Bathurst in 2022, with the latest on November 14 seeing the Macquarie River peak at 6.64 metres.
Before that event even occurred, council was already in the process of reviewing Bathurst's flood model.
The model is based on new science, which goes to predict the impact of climate change on rainfall and run-off, and thus the height of floods in Bathurst.
Council's director of Engineering Services, Darren Sturgiss, said the review will determine if a different flood planning level should apply.
"We've started that process, which will take us some time to go through, and that will give us better knowledge as to whether our levees will remain rated at one-in-a-hundred or if we need to do some improvement or enhancement to them," he said.
"The flood level may rise due to that change or it might actually drop, we don't know, but that's on the basis of many years of additional data since the last round of flood models were assessed."
Council is already feeling somewhat positive about its levee systems, which have been tested by floods multiple times in recent months.
A floodplain management plan was developed for Bathurst following the floods in 1986.
The plan was adopted in 1998 and has been slowly implemented over more than two decades to protect the city, particularly as climate change has occurred.
"There are close to 15 kilometres worth of levees in Bathurst, which has been funded by state, federal and local government, which has now actually seen quite a number of properties protected, in the level of hundreds," Mr Sturgiss said.
"Even in the recent flood there would have been a number of properties at threat at Perthville, the Carlingford Street area, and also in the Morrisset Street area. They would have either been under water or very close to it."
In addition to the levees, council also carried out a voluntary acquisition scheme through its floodplain management plan.
Council purchased and demolished a number of properties that had been built on the floodplain, since replacing them with sporting fields.
That decision has ensured those houses and their residents weren't at risk in the event of flooding.
Now that council is reviewing the floodplain management plan, it is seeking feedback from the community.
People are invited to send photos, videos, stories and feedback, which will be used to inform the plan.
Feedback can be provided through the YourSay Bathurst website.
