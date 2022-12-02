THERE was a time when Brian Fox was told a knee injury would prevent him from running again - not only has he defied that assessment but on Saturday he notched up his 150th parkrun.
His latest parkrun milestone came where it all began - the five kilometre Bathurst course that takes participants along the Macquarie River.
Fox did his first parkrun in January 20, 2018, and since then has made the community run part of his Saturday morning routine.
He's run in the summer heat, he's run in the winter cold and he's loved it.
"I started in Bathurst yes, and I've done about 10 in other areas including Hamilton Island, that was the most exotic parkrun course I've done," Fox said.
"It's on the beach and you're watching whales come up while you're doing the parkrun - how awesome is that!
"I've done Bowral and Parkes and Orange and Lithgow too.
"During the floods I went to Orange or Lithgow. I ran when it was that minus six here yes, and it doesn't matter how cold it is, there's always someone who will show up in t-shirt and shorts."
While Fox ran in his younger years, he was in his late 60s when he lined up for his first Bathurst parkrun.
It was a special moment.
"I had a little accident on the knee and the doctor at the time said 'You'll never run again', so I went to a physiotherapist and he was completely different he said 'Yeah, of course we can. What do you want to do?'"
Fox's answer to that was getting into parkrun.
He never imagined he'd hit the 150 mark, but the lure of exercise and the supportive atmosphere has kept Fox coming back.
He's even enjoyed doing the 5km course with members of his family and Fox has been a volunteer as as well.
"You never think about it. It's 50 for the t-shirt and that seems a long goal so you don't think about it, you just keep going," he said.
"The number one thing is camaraderie, the people are just beautiful. You don't know who they are and they'll say hello and all the rest of it.
"My grandchildren have run and of course that's always extra special. The oldest one I was beating him there for awhile, but when he turned 16, gee he took off like a shot out of a cannon.
"It's a beautiful thing watching kids runs with their parents, it's very special. I love volunteering as well, next week will be my 70th time as a volunteer."
Fox's parkrun personal best was a 24:43 done at Bathurst in 2019.
On Saturday for his 150th event - also his 137th at Bathurst - Fox clocked a 26:43.
It was Max Martinez who took the honours in 17:05 with Matthew Ferguson (17:27) and Charley Gibson (2:13) rounding out the top three. Kellie Gibson (21:49) was the first female finisher.
But for Fox parkrun now isn't about pushing for personal bests. For him it's just the enjoyment of a 5km run on Saturday mornings.
"It [PB] will never be beaten again for me, it was a 24, but normally it's around 27 now," he said.
"Obviously when you do get to 70 you tend to slow up a little bit more."
So what is next for Fox? Well he has reaching parkrun 200 in mind.
"Absolutely, I just love it, I won't miss it," he said.
