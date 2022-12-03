Western Advocate

Lowe apology may be too little, too late

Updated December 3 2022 - 1:28pm, first published 1:26pm
The apology by RBA governor Dr Philip Lowe for inadvertently misleading hundreds of thousands of Australian borrowers into believing interest rates would not begin to rise until at least midway through 2024 has been a long time coming.

