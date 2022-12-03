Western Advocate
Three Bathurst Cycling Club riders earn medals in NSW under 17 women's madIson championship

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 3 2022 - 7:16pm, first published 7:00pm
SHE was aggressive, she was hurting and she was hot, but after 45 laps on Saturday afternoon Bathurst talent Ebony Robinson was the under 17 women's madison state champion.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

