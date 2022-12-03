SHE was aggressive, she was hurting and she was hot, but after 45 laps on Saturday afternoon Bathurst talent Ebony Robinson was the under 17 women's madison state champion.
Robinson and team-mate Anna Dubier, who rides for Lidcome-Auburn CC, clinched the gold at the Bathurst Velodrome in an event which was a showpiece of the Central West Track Open.
As the most experience pairing of the three who tackled the event - they'd medalled at state together in the past - Robinson and Dubier were the hot favourites.
Given there were two other Bathurst Cycling Club riders in the race that Robinson knows well in Charlotte Lovett and Lara Allen, helped with their tactics too.
The duo decided to be aggressive, launch attacks and try and take the energy out of the legs of their rivals in the relay-style race.
It worked as between them Robinson and Dubier won four of the six intermediate sprints as well as the final dash to the line.
"We were familiar with the other riders and we thought that [aggressive riding] was our best chance, so that's what we did," Robinson said.
"Oh it hurt though.
"It was hotter than I thought it would be, it's hard in those conditions because you've got to stay hydrated.
"It's also hard because you turn yourself on for the sprints and you blow yourself up, then you've only got a lap to recover. But yeah, it was good racing."
It was the team of Bathurst rider Lovett and Sonia Vetisch who who won the first intermediate sprint - worth five points - on lap nine.
But Robinson and Dubier, in Western Region Academy of Sport colours, picked up maximum points in the next four sprints which came at six-lap intervals.
It put them six points clear and though Lovett and Vetisch were first across the line at the next sprint with six laps remaining to cut the margin to four, the experienced duo were not going to be denied.
Dubier brought it home in the final sprint, kicking to win it by some five metres.
Robinson and Dubier earned a total of 31 points, seven clear of Lovett and Vetisch (24), while the late entry of Allen and Hayley Dell (five) placed third.
While Robinson, who won the 2022 national under 17s madison crown earlier this year, was delighted to add another state gold to her impressive resume, she also enjoyed racing against Lovett and Allen race.
"Charlotte and I are very familiar with each other as riders and it was amazing for Lara to have a go as she wasn't expecting too," she said.
Lovett had only done one training session with Northern Sydney club rider Vetisch prior to Saturday's state title, so it was a learning process for the pair.
Still, the Bathurst rider felt their changeovers improved as the 45 laps unfolded.
"It was certainly harder than I had expected," she said.
"We were a little bit sketchy at first, but after awhile we got the hang of it. We kind of lost our position as to where we were changing, but other than that, it was really good."
Lovett took out one of the intermediate sprints and she also made sure her rivals had to work to earn their points.
In particular when their turns aligned, Lovett was right on the wheel of Robinson.
"It's matter of trying to wear out sprinters and I know Ebony is a sprinter, so if I'm on her wheel I can definitely make her try and use energy," she said.
"It doesn't always work, but sometimes," she added with a smile.
While fellow Bathurst Cycling Club rider Allen hadn't intended to compete in the state title, when approached by Newcastle-Hunter rider Dell on Saturday morning to see if she'd be interested she quickly said yes.
"This morning during warm up we figured it out, so it was a last minute thing but a good decision," she said.
"I've done lot of practicing for madisons but I'd never actually raced one, so it was good experience.
"It was a lot about trusting each other and trusting that what we knew what to do. She's ridden a lot of them so I was just lucky to get a ride with her."
Though Allen and Dell ended up a lap down and the Bathurst teenager certainly felt her legs burn, her first taste of racing a madison was enough to make her want to do another.
She laughed as she said "The pain is part of it".
"With little recovery it definitely was a struggle to try and get going again, but the hand sling really helped to get you up to speed and going again," she said.
"I was prepared for it, I was told it would be the hardest thing I'd ever done, but you can prepare yourself and it's still not enough.
"But yes, I want to do it again, I want to get better and faster and get more points."
